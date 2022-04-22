Newton special events policy and application tabled after guidelines called ‘vague’

Attendees of RAGBRAI roam the streets of downtown Newton in 2018. The city is proposing a special event policy which would require applications to be filled out and specific guidelines to be met. (Christopher Braunschweig)

After council members were confronted by a representative of Iowa Speedway regarding possible problems with the city’s special events policy, the mayor requested the proposal be tabled until staff can better work out the language, even though it was insisted larger venues would not be negatively affected.

Tyler Clement, director of operations at Iowa Speedway, seems to have been taken aback when he first read the policy presented by the Newton fire chief, saying the guidelines are “very vague” and he believes the racetrack “checks a lot of these boxes” when holding large gathering events.

“We host a magnitude of other events on short-term notice, sometimes less than 30 days,” Clement said at the April 18 city council meeting. “I’ve got one that’s been requested, asked of us last Thursday to happen on April 27 involving a magnitude of parkers, involving food trucks.”

Food trucks that, Clement claimed, could be told “no” if the policy affects the Iowa Speedway or other larger venues. If Iowa Speedway is going to be subject to a special events policy and application of this kind, Clement said it could “cripple” a lot of the additional events the racetrack provides to the community.

Staff has been working for years on a plan to provide guidance for conducting special events in Newton. The city kept five goals in mind for the policy:

• Providing a safe environment for attendees and organizers of large events

• Limiting the impact to transportation in the community

• Keeping citizens informed of events affecting their area

• Providing contact information for authorities

• Minimizing liability exposure to the City of Newton

The special event policy applies to all events where attendance is expected to be in excess of 200 people, including attendees and staffing, the city’s proposed guidelines say. But this provision does not apply to events contained completely within a park in the city.

Other guidelines include providing a details map of the event that clearly marks all street closures and traffic control devices. Generally, no high priority routes or truck routes will be approved for closure. If a truck route is closed, applicants are responsible for providing adequate detours, signage and traffic control.

Street closures cannot result in dead end blocks. Closing a street for special events should be done at times and in such a manner as to minimize any adverse impact upon the street’s residents. At least 75 percent of all businesses in the area affected by street closing must be in agreement about the closures.

The city’s policy would also prohibit fire hydrants from being blocked, obstructed or decorated. Large displays, tents and amusement rides must be confined in parking lanes of the street or off the street in driveways. Use of large tents may required a separate permit.

Tents and canopies require approval for placement and support. No stakes can be driven into pavement. Staking plans must be approved and attained prior to placement. All beer and liquor shall be consumed on private property and not consumed in the public right-of-way. Beer/liquor sale permits still apply.

Food and beverage vendors need approval by the Iowa Department of Inspections and appeals. Applicants are required to list the types of food and beverages being served at the event.

For safety purposes, the fire department needs an 18-foot wide, unobstructed path in the center of the street for the entire length of the party.

Use of city park pavilions in special events are subject to rules and regulations set by the community services department. Limited electricity and water use may be available. Music or noise must be kept to an acceptable level. Noise control permit applications must be approved by the police chief.

Fireworks are not allowed on the public right-of-ways and is only allowed on private property during prescribed times. Restrooms are required for all events and must be accessible to all attendees. Severe weather contingency plans must be submitted with designated contacts in case dangerous forecasts approach.

Applicants also need to procure and maintain insurance to cover all risk that arise directly or indirectly from the special event. Requirement level will be determined based on the number of participants and attendees, the natural of the event’s activities and the type of city property or other resources involved.

Also, applicants assume the risk of all uses authorized by permit, including of establishment of barricades, restoration of streets or property used, policing the property, injuries, medical insurance and all matters that may arise directly or indirectly.

In addition to the guidelines, staff proposed the implementation of an application form. Newton Fire Chief Jarrod Wellik gave council members a glimpse into the city’s progress with the revised policy and the application process on Feb. 21. A copy of the draft application was included in the city council agenda.

Applicants must provide event details, contact information, set-up and tear down times, route descriptions for parades or runs, the type of audience expected at the event and the estimated number of participants, spectators and volunteers. The city also asks applicants to attach a map of route.

Per the city’s guidelines, applications are due no later than 30 business days prior to the requested special event. However, it is recommended applications be submitted 90 days in advance to ensure adequate time for review to clarify any questions which may result in a denial.

When Clement read through the policy and application, he had not had an opportunity to speak with the city about it. Still, to him, it was a policy vague enough that could potentially harm the Iowa Speedway and its business. Wellik and Newton Mayor Mike Hansen later told Clement that is not the case.

“This is not intended to fit with an area or a venue that is set up for special events,” Wellik said. “This policy is for the layperson that is coming in and wants to conduct something within the city and specifically wants to do a concert in an area and close some streets. That’s the intent of the special events policy.”

Iowa Speedway has been a great partner with the city when it comes to conducting events large or small, Wellik added. The fire chief said the policy targets largely outdoor events that will close streets, which are the events the city is receiving some pushback from people or businesses.

Particularly those business owners who did not know an event would close parking in front of their business, potentially hurting them. Other entities like Newton Main Street have successfully conducted special events over the years and kept the city informed.

“It’s just occasionally we have people who think, ‘It would be easy to do this and we’re going to close maybe four of the downtown blocks to put on some sort of concert or a party.’ And while that can be done, there are some logistics that go with it,” Wellik said.

Wellik suggested special events housed completely on private property — such as churches, the American Legion, etc. — would not be affected by the policy.

Council member Randy Ervin understood what Wellik meant, but he pressed that those exemptions are not listed in the policy. Wellik recommended the council amend the second provision in the guidelines, which states the policy applies to all events where attendance is expected in excess of 200 people.

“I think what we do is we put a provision in there that says that if it’s completely housed on private property and does not involve the closure of streets and/or restrict parking, it’s exempt basically from the policy,” Wellik said.

Hansen asked if that language amendment would satisfy the Iowa Speedway. Clement said yes but the language about traffic and how its events can affect the community is a concern. Still, Clement affirmed the amount traffic the racetrack can create could make the Iowa Speedway subject to these permit processes.

“As far as being on the private property, I think we solved that issue but it’s what we’re affecting on the public property — i.e. streets, roads and movement of traffic — that I feel still makes us subject to this permit process,” Clement said.

Hansen suggested council table resolution until next its meeting, and members unanimously agreed.

The next Newton City Council meeting will be held May 2.

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext. 6560 or cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com