SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An affiliation — and likely eventual merger — between the largest health care system in the state and a two-hospital system located in the Kanawha Valley will help ensure those hospitals remain open as a resource for their communities, marking yet another step in ensuring that health care in West Virginia remains locally controlled in an increasingly consolidated national health care market, according to the head of WVU Medicine.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO