Boise, ID

IDL seeks experienced wildland firefighters

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 1 day ago

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Lands area office in Boise needs experienced wildland firefighters who can lead wildland fire engine crews. The nationwide shortage of qualified wildland fire engine bosses poses significant impacts for Idaho. Each engine boss leads a single fire engine and attached personnel and is responsible...

