Luling man arrested for stabbing another driver in Lockhart road rage incident

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a woman who was shot and killed by someone who fired bullets through her front door. Kristina Carreon, 49, was inside her apartment, located in the 2400 block of Pinn Road, when she...
SAN ANTONIO – The owner of Smoke BBQ+SKYBAR was arrested overnight for allegedly refusing to pull his BMW over and assaulting a VIA Transit police officer, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Adrian Martinez, 44, was charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, resisting arrest and attempting to...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest. According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
A scary situation unfolded right in the middle of Houston traffic during one of the busiest times of the day. If you have ever driven the Sam Houston tollway in the middle of rush hour you know how crazy it can get. Well, things the craziness was taken to another level when road rage exploded.
SAN ANTONIO — Shirlene Hernandez is a 72-year-old grandmother living in San Antonio. Earlier this month she was at a Shell gas station to get a Diet Coke. On her way into the store, a man grabbed Hernandez and hit her several times in the face. "I can see...
HOUSTON – A store employee who confronted and killed a shoplifter has been charged in the man’s death, according to Houston police. Antonio E. Batres, 21, is charged with murder. The shooting happened in the 7400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police...
This week, Facebook tributes have been flooding my timeline for Destiney Carey (Cannon), a young mother and entrepreneur whose life was cut short in Copperas Cove, Texas. Carey was tragically killed on April 7th - the victim of a shooting. She was a local designer responsible for a number of beautiful clothing items worn by Killeen women and models. Police have released more information after arresting her boyfriend as the suspect in this senseless killing.
Talk about bold. On Good Friday (April 15th) a couple of women allegedly just helped themselves to more than $2000 of meat from a Temple, Texas H-E-B grocery store. They just drove off, like Bonnie and Clyde. - Gilbert Quintero. The theft was reported to Temple Police around 3:30 Friday...
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A gun, drugs and cash were seized after Federal Way police pulled a teen driver over and arrested him during a traffic stop Tuesday. Police said at about 7:30 p.m., officers were conducting a crime emphasis patrol on Pacific Highway South and stopped a car after “observing violations.”
Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut's Office of Inspector General has charged a state trooper with fatally shooting a 19-year-old Black man two years ago. Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. announced Wednesday that Connecticut State Trooper Brian North has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm for the police-involved killing of Mubarak Soulemane on Jan. 15, 2020.
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found tied up and critically injured on the side of the road on the far east side Saturday morning, Sheriff Salazar says. The incident occurred at the 11000 block of La Vernia Road at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Salazar says when deputies arrived at...
A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
Both a woman and her child reported missing from Indiana were found in her car, but only the 5-month-old son was alive, according to local Indiana outlet WSBT. Alexis Morales and her son, Messiah, were last seen on April 12 and reported missing on April 18, according to the outlet.
Comments / 0