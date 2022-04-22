ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Geballe Takes The Wheel Of Town-Gown Tech 3.0

By Paul Bass
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pv1gB_0fHDOGVA00
Paul Bass Photo Josh Geballe at WNHH FM.

Josh Geballe ushered the DMV into the 21st century. Can he do the same for New Haven’s start-up economy?

He’s ready to give it his best.

Until two months ago, Geballe served as Gov. Ned Lamont’s chief operating officer (aka right-hand man), overseeing daily responses to the Covid-19 pandemic and, not incidentally, finally bringing license renewals online and revamping the seemingly hopeless Department of Motor Vehicles along with a team of other state officials.

Now Geballe has taken on another ambitious task: heading a new department at Yale charged with ​“supporting and expanding innovation and entrepreneurship across the university and throughout the Greater New Haven region.”

That’s the mission statement of the department, called Yale Ventures. It replaces Yale’s Office of Cooperative Research (OCR) set up in the 1980s to oversee ​“tech transfer” — helping researchers and profs patent and license their discoveries and turn them into new businesses.

The new Yale Ventures incorporates and expands that mission. It aims to work both within the university and in the broader community to train innovators to start companies, mentor them through the process, seek new corporate funding sources for start-ups, connect local companies as potential partners, help fill New Haven office and lab space, help entrepreneurs as well as other New Haveners land jobs in the new companies.

Tech start-ups can produce jobs for New Haveners from all walks of life, Geballe (whose formal title at Yale is senior associate provost for entrepreneurship & innovation) stated during a conversation about the new venture Thursday on WNHH FM’s ​“Dateline New Haven” program: ​“The typical biotech start-up is going to have some leadership, they’re going to have some PhDs in white coats doing research. They also have lab techs, and office staff. There’s enormous demand, unmet need for those types of jobs.”

Planting start-up seeds throughout town also makes for a potentially stable, long-term economic strategy.

“It’s a much more robust form of economic growth, when you have many smaller firms that are growing,” Geballe observed.

“Some of them become Alexions or Arvinas that employ hundreds of people. But even then it’s not one massive employer that employs thousands of people, that if their technology shifts or they move overseas, then it’s a devastating effect. We have much more diversification.”

In a sense Geballe’s mission marks a third phase in the evolving town-gown effort to replace the tens of thousands of jobs lost to dying or fleeing manufacturers with a new tech-driven eds-and-meds economy. Phase 1 began in the 1980s with OCR’s creation and the creation of Science Park as a successor to the largely abandoned Winchester rifle complex. Yale President Rick Levin ushered in Phase 2.0 by embracing both OCR and Science Park rather than keeping it at arm’s length and working closely with New Haven’s DeStefano administration on economic development. Those efforts bore fruit, as evidence by the filling up of Science park buildings, 300 George St., 100 College St., and the not-yet-finished 101 College St.

Which gives Geballe and his team a chance to bring the effort to the next level.

An initial step will be the Yale-hosted annual Innovation Summit on May 17 and 18 (details here), which this year will feature more participation by innovators outside Yale’s community, who will have the chance to pitch venture capitalists and network with other new-economy movers and shakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k75Hh_0fHDOGVA00
Geballe: No danger of "getting bored."

Geballe, who is 47 and grew up in Stony Creek, comes to his new task with a combination of tech experience — including learning business management ropes at IBM, then running a successful software start-up (at the dawn of cloud computing’s rise), and finally diving into government service as Lamont’s COO. He said he can envision staying with his new job for decades, for the rest of his career.

He said Yale Ventures itself feels like a start-up. ​“We’re moving fast,” he said. ​“We’re not getting everything perfect. We’ll experiment.”

After two career-sector moves in five years, Geballe was asked how long he envisions staying in his new job.

“Rest of my life,” he responded. “ When you’ve got a university like Yale that’s spending a billion dollars a year on R&D, there’s never going to be an end to the new innovations coming out.

“If you ever get bored doing this work, you’re doing this wrong. “

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
New Haven Independent

Free Bus Rides Cut Students A Break

The beginning of a three-month CT Transit bus-fare holiday has made getting around town easier, especially for young people who hustle from classes to jobs. Those perspectives were shared with this reporter Tuesday, now that the state has suspended Connecticut’s public bus fares statewide and excise tax on gasoline by 25 cents per gallon from April 1 to June 30, 2022.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Orosco Formally Enters Ring To Run For State Senate

Republican Steve Orosco made it official Friday: He’s campaigning for the Republican nomination to challenge 15-term incumbent Democrat Martin Looney for the 11th State Senate District seat. Republicans will gather in May at a convention to make a formal nomination. Orosco, a Morris Cove-based mixed-martial arts impresario, made the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven Independent

Friendly Face Welcomes Library Patrons Back

“Welcome to the library!” Laurie Massaro sang out at the Ives Main Branch of the New Haven Free Public Library on Elm Street, her voice echoing in the marbled foyer. Massaro, 60, has been a library aide at Ives Main for the last seven years. In 2008, she was laid off from Yale after 24 years working in administrative and finance. She took on various part-time jobs while bringing up her three kids. Then, through New Haven Works, she learned of a job opening at the library.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Rick Levin
New Haven Independent

9th Square Grows On New New Havener

New Haven has the state’s most active residential downtown — and newish arrivals like Patricia, foodie and fond pedestrian, demonstrate why. Patricia has been loving the ​“northern vibe” for the past three years since relocating here from Virginia. Patricia, a professor of public administration at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
pymnts

Home Depot Moves Longtime CIO Into New Tech Role

Home Depot is upping its investment in digital programs like online shopping and curbside pickup apps that helped drive sales during the pandemic, while also moving its longtime chief information officer into a new custom-facing tech role. That’s according to a report Friday (April 22) by The Wall Street Journal,...
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

Shubert Theatre Changes Covid-19 Safety Policy

The Shubert Theatre will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test starting April 29, the theatre announced Wednesday. Face masks will still be required for all events and will remain in effect until the end of May. Face masks are required for everyone three years and older and must be worn at all times except while actively eating or drinking, a press release for the theatre said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Live, From James Street: Networking’s Back!

Torrance Flowers was hard to miss. His laugh was booming — you could hear it across the room, even over the clanging silverware and raucous chatter that filled the back bar room of the smokehouse restaurant. Richlin Morrow was everywhere. Somehow, in the background of every photo from that...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Yale University#Tech#Innovation#Dmv#Yale Ventures#Ocr#New Haveners
New Haven Independent

Students Team Up With Cops, Women Of The Village To Feed Hungry Families

A trio of New Haven high schoolers joined the fight to address local food insecurity by supporting a food pantry run by the nonprofit Women of the Village. The three students — Hillhouse sophomore Dylan Caldwell, 16, High School in the Community (HSC) sophomore Osiana Brown, 15, and HSC freshman Saumora Short, 15 — joined with Women of the Village Thursday to hand off boxes of donated food products gathered over a two-week-long food drive.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Simmons Wants Stamford — And Connecticut — To Become The New Hot Spots

Caroline Simmons, Stamford’s new mayor, wants any businesses interested in the city to email her at [email protected]. Just four months into the job, Mayor Simmons has become the city’s number one promoter. She joined ​“The Municipal Voice,” a co-production of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities and WNHH FM, to talk about what drew her to local government, what she was able to accomplish in her first 100 days and what she has her eyes on for the future.
New Haven Independent

With State Help, Lower State To Rise Again

State Street is poised to recover some of the street life it lost to urban renewal — albeit in an update form — thanks to $5 million in economic development cash heading our way from the State of Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont Wednesday announced the $5 million New...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hackernoon.com

The Founder & CEO of Kudigo Talks About Tech Startups in Ghana

Kingsley Abrokwah is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for innovation, carved out of a need to excel and make an impact. Over the span of 10 years, he has started and exited 2 Tech startups in Ghana, each focused on developing software solutions solving problems peculiar to the African terrain, while at the same time offering a global appeal.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
morningbrew.com

Precision skin-care startup Revea scores $6 million in funding

Personalized skin care is about to get more precise. Today, precision skin-care startup Revea announced $6 million in seed II funding, led by VC firm Alpha Edison; Ulta Beauty also participated. The company plans to use the $$ to debut a new mobile app, which is currently in beta, later...
SKIN CARE
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy