Win New Kids on the Block Boston Tickets Before They Go on Sale

New Kids on the Block have their own day in Massachusetts. This year, we get the gifts, as if their music wasn't enough. If you are a die-hard NKOTB fan, and even if you are not, you may know that back in 1989, then-governor Michael Dukakis declared April 24 New Kids...
On New Year's Day of 2021, very few people had ever heard of a 17-year-old girl named Olivia Rodrigo. She had some fans from her Disney Channel shows, but she was far from a mainstream, household name. It's no question that 2021 was the biggest year of her life. It...
There's never a shortage of entertaining things to do in Boston. In addition to the popular, mainstream options that the typical tourist might think of such as sports games, museums, and theaters, some extra digging will bring your attention to the more unique and eclectic offerings that help give Boston its individuality and character.
Why not give the mom in your life (and hey, maybe that mom is you) the gift of laughter?. Off-Broadway sensation One Funny Mother, a one-woman show starring comedian Dena Blizzard, returns to Zeiterion Performing Arts Center on Mother's Day weekend and Fun 107 has your tickets. "Join the former...
The highest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts Wednesday was a $4 million prize. The prize came from the game “4M Brilliant Titanium.”. The ticket was sold at a Cumberland Farms in Bridgewater. The winner chose the cash option of $2.6 million after taxes. Overall, there were more...
A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
April 22, 2022: The date that I've officially seen it all. In a wild video that runs just over a minute, you'll find an internationally famous chef, a gold-encrusted cut of meat, amused waitstaff, a smoking vase, a former Fall River mayor and a Fall River real estate agent. If...
A Massachusetts State Lottery winner in Amesbury won $25,000 per year for life Thursday. The winning Lucky for Life ticket was sold at AL Prime in Amesbury. It was the largest prize won or claimed Thursday. There was also a $100,000 winning Mass Cash ticket sold Thursday. It was sold...
Move over chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry…it turns out coffee is the most popular flavor of ice cream in Massachusetts! This is according to a survey done by Instacart, which more people ordered COFFEE ICE CREAM than any other flavor. It’s also my wife’s favorite flavor, so I’m not too surprised by this.
Frontman Steven Tyler of the Boston-based rock band Aerosmith stopped by another Massachusetts restaurant this week and again took some time to pose for photos with patrons and staff. Tyler had stopped by and snapped some photos at The Barking Crab seafood restaurant in Boston last weekend. On Wednesday evening,...
Easter Sunday ushered in some A-list celebrities to Providence to enjoy a popular spot downtown. Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their children enjoyed a feast at Andreas in the city, catching the attention of their fellow diners. What brings them to Rhody? I decided to find out. Philippe Maatouk has...
The reason behind the cancellation of the 2022 Brockton Fair has been revealed, and it only creates more uncertainty about its future. After the news broke that the 2022 Brockton Fair has been canceled, many were speculating why the fair wasn’t happening for a third straight year when other fairs, such as the Barnstable County Fair and the Marshfield Fair, had returned in 2021 and were scheduled once again in 2022.
It’s been 45 years since the sightings of the creature that came to be known as the Dover Demon, and it still remains one of Massachusetts’ truly great mysteries and one of the world’s great cryptid cases. On April 21 and 22 of 1977, a small, gangly,...
Stacey Zhang owns District Kitchen, on the corner of Pleasant and Florence streets. She says the area has exploded in popularity over the past few years. Zhang says customers flock to District Kitchen for the large selection of hand-made noodles and dumplings. , an art gallery and gift shop on...
Beach Brand Foods LLC of Salem, NH, is recalling New England Beach Pizza Cheese and New England Beach Pizza Extra Cheese because of metal pieces in the products. The products were distributed in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Recall products:. # Product Description Recall Number Classification Code Information Product Quantity Reason...
BROCKTON (CBS) — One of the country’s oldest fairs may be gone for good.
Chris Carey, the organizer of the Brockton Fair, says there is a good chance it will not come back.
The Brockton Fair has been closed for the last two years because of the pandemic, and just this week, they announced it would be canceled again this year. The Fair had been a city staple since 1874.
Carey, who owns the Fairgrounds, says there is only a “slim” chance it would be back in 2023. And Carney says the heyday of the Brockton Fair has passed.
“I saw some decline at the end of it, and then COVID hit. And I thought it might be difficult to bring it back to what it was. I remember the 80s. They were great, and then the 90s were good too. After that, it took a little decline of attendance. People found other things to do. They went away. They had different interests.”
As for the property itself, he says he would work with the city of Brockton to find a way to redevelop it that benefits the community.
New England car sales magnate Herb Chambers has put his condo at the Four Seasons Residences on Boylston Street up for sale, per The Wall Street Journal. Listed for an even $18,000,000, the property at 220 Boylston St. Unit 1205/07/09 consists of three continuous homes. The high-rise unit offers three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half bathroom, and a study in 3,363 square feet of space, and was listed on April 14 by Michael Carucci, of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.
From the looks of this recent TikTok, one Fall River Vavo has the hookup for the best product in town, and it comes at a price. Megan Rego had her camera rolling when her Vavo (Portuguese for grandmother) had a suspicious meet-up with a neighbor. Turns out Vavo was purchasing sweet bread, but the TikTok offers a more humorous angle of the tasty exchange.
This month Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. On that list were 2,668 people around the world. Joining the billionaires club for the first time is one man who lives in Boston, Massachusetts.
You're at Sunday Mass in the middle of the sermon. As everyone goes quiet during the homily, a somber and reflective period as the priest speaks from behind the podium, you suddenly hear a faint crunching sound. It sounds muffled, hushed as if whoever is making the noise doesn't want to be heard. There's a sudden crack that echoes throughout the church, and just as everyone turns around to look, they see someone in the far back quickly trying to shove a plastic bag of something into his pocket. Are those peanut shells on the floor?
