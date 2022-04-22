ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Four-star safety Sylvester Smith sets commitment date

By Patrick Conn
 3 days ago
Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers continue to make their rounds on the recruiting trail and they could be closing in on another commitment. Munford safety Sylvester Smith announced a decision is coming.

Smith tweeted out that his decision will be made on Apr. 26. The Tennessee Vols and Auburn are among the top schools that he is deciding between. On3’s Chad Simmons mentioned that Georgia, LSU, and Miami are also among consideration. According to Smith, his mind is already made up.

“My mind is made up,” Sylvester told On3. “I thought hard about these schools and it really came down to about three of them. I had some long nights and it was a true process, but I prayed to God about it, and I made my decision about two weeks ago.

“It came down to where I can go fight and compete with great guys that want it like me. The relationships with coaches and who I feel can develop me for the next level was big too.

“I feel good about my decision and I am ready to let everyone know soon.”

The four-star safety is among the top-rated players in the state of Alabama. He ranks as the No. 11 safety in the country and No. 13 in the state according to 247Sports composite rankings. Should be choose Harsin and the Tigers, he would be the No. 3 commitment of the class.

