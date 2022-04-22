ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

530-acre Hays County nature preserve to protect endangered bird species

By Gabriel Romero
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elygF_0fHDMdgB00
Sentinel Peak Preserve (Photo by Christopher Zebo)

Hays County expects to close on its purchase of the Sentinel Peak Preserve by April 29, a week after celebrating Earth Day. It's the first project funded under the 2020 Hays County Parks and Open Space Bond, according to a news release.

The 530-plus acre property , just west of Wimberley, will serve as a Golden-cheeked warbler habitat preserve, a federally listed endangered species included in the Hays County Regional Habitat Conservation Plan. It also features a riverfront park along a one-mile stretch of the Blanco River. According to the release, the riverfront park will include low-impact swimming recreation and other activities to ensure the conservation and environmental protection priorities of the preserve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yiCru_0fHDMdgB00
Golden-cheeked Warbler raising its wings. (Arthur Morris/Getty Images)

"This couldn't have happened without the voters of Hays County," said Hays County Commissioner Pct. 3, Lon Shell in the release. "It’s a great thing when residents across the county understand the need for and importance of conserving the beautiful Hill Country land and wildlife. It’s something we're doing for the future generations of our community, and this is only the beginning."

Hays County partnered with the Nature Conservancy in Texas (TNC) to acquire the Sentinel Peak Preserve in 2019. The Nature Conservancy will continue to hold the conservation easement after the county acquires the land.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2QcY_0fHDMdgB00
Sentinel Peak Preserve (Photo by Christopher Zebo)

"The Nature Conservancy was very happy to partner with Hays County to protect this property that is not only significant for its conservation value but has also been so important to so many people over the years," said Jeff Francell of the Nature Conservancy in the release. "We are excited to see how it develops as a public park and natural area."

As the park plan is implemented, Hays County will provide reservation-based, low-impact public access along the river and trails. This project will also preserve the condition of water quality and quantity for the Blanco River, San Marcos Springs and River, and the Trinity and Edwards Aquifers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KzBmJ_0fHDMdgB00
Sentinel Peak Preserve (Photo by Christopher Zebo)

The bond identified $6 million for the purchase of the Sentinel Peak Preserve, which will be combined with $7 million from the 2016 voter-approved Transportation Bond for environmental mitigation.

The $75 million 2020 Parks & Open Space Bond was to establish parks, open spaces, conservation lands, and other recreational opportunities. In November 2021, the Parks & Open Space Advisory Commission (POSAC) provided project and funding recommendations to the Hays County commissioners court.

