Local For You - We Care - PurpleStride Madison 2022

By Aaron Carreno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX47 is a proud sponsor of PurpleStride Madison 2022 - Saturday, April...

UW Health renames Madison hospital

Madison, Wis.-based UW Health at The American Center was renamed to UW Health East Madison Hospital, the health system said April 21. According to Ryann DeGraff, vice president and chief operating officer of UW Health East Madison Hospital, the rebrand better reflects what the facility offers "its patients and the community, including surgical and emergency care" and is an effort to improve patient experience.
‘Diagnosed with Debt’ in Wisconsin

(WSAW) - The primary reason people fall into bankruptcy in America, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is the strain of medical debt. Credit health data the Urban Institute collected during the pandemic shows just how much debt in collections people owe around the country. Looking at a representative snapshot of those data from August of 2021, the data show that about 12% of Wisconsinites have medical debt in collections. The typical amount people owe is about $922.
No Mow May creates buzz across Wisconsin

VERONA, Wis. — It’s a movement that’s taking hold across Wisconsin. As the greenery starts to emerge around the state this spring, some folks are content to let it grow. And grow. And grow. No Mow May is a practice that got attention across the nation when it started in Appleton in 2020. Residents were allowed to simply let their...
Wisconsin Society
Wisconsin Government
Local fundraiser raises awareness of Rett Syndrome

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College service project raised awareness of Rett Syndrome on Sunday evening. The group hosted a charity golf tournament at the Forest Park Golf Course in Brazil. The proceeds will go towards twins Ellie and Annie Thompson who were diagnosed with Rett Syndrome in October. This is a neurological […]
A baby’s death, missing suspects, $500 bond: Dane County set the lowest bar for release in Wisconsin in a reckless homicide charge

MADISON, Wis. — The headline in late 2020 came and went quietly: a young Dane County couple, a boyfriend charged with reckless homicide and a mother with child neglect in her baby’s death at just 7 weeks old. In the months after the death in May, Arkeem Ashley, 26, and Esthefania Martinez, 22, had largely cooperated with the police investigation....
Milwaukee facing alarming rise in homicides

Aunt shares genius way to tell her identical triplet nephews apart. Quick! Can you tell these three identical triplets apart?. Meet Henrik, James, and Thomas Hasselquist, the triplet stars behind their aunt Amy Jo Hasselquist’s TikTok page. And don’t worry, the 30-year-old who hilariously calls herself the “world’s okayest...
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin medical marijuana bill

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State lawmakers held a hearing Wednesday on a bill to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes. It’s only the second time in state history that legalizing marijuana got a legislative hearing in Wisconsin -- and the first time since Republicans took control of the Legislature in 2011.
Day of Caring event celebrates local families Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Music City Center held an event called “Day of Caring” Friday to celebrate Nashville families. Several local families were gifted with a free bike inside Music City Center Friday morning. American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics held their annual “Day of Caring”...
Wisconsin tenant eviction records: How long should they be retained?

MILWAUKEE - Lawyers who represent the poorest in Milwaukee are pushing to have most eviction cases dropped from public record after one year. Right now, eviction records are retained by the court system for 20 years. In March, Legal Action of Wisconsin filed a Rules Petition with the Wisconsin Supreme...
Red Cross assisting 12 people after Friday afternoon fires

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross is assisting 12 people impacted by fires in Northeast Wisconsin Friday afternoon. A fire broke out in Kaukauna at 8131 Katie Lane, displacing a family of six. Four of the six are children. Red Cross volunteers provided emergency aid for housing and meals, as well as access to health resources.
Study finds elders who care for grandkids live longer

UTAH (ABC4) – It’s no secret that a weekend away at grandparent’s house is just as fun for the youngsters as it is for the elders. However, new research has found that the quality time spent between children and their grandparents could have benefits that go above and beyond just a warm fuzzy feeling in […]
Pandemic casualty: Milwaukee's Memorial Day parade is no more

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Memorial Day tradition has come to an end. Organizers have announced the parade will not happen this year because of a lack of funds. Milwaukee has hosted a Memorial Day parade for 154 years. But organizers said costs have increased in recent years, while support and...
Of 17 people sickened after Waukesha prom, 1 diagnosed with norovirus

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The number of people who felt sick after the Waukesha North High School prom is now at 17. One person tested positive for norovirus. A Waukesha County Health Department spokeswoman told WISN 12 the timing of some people's symptoms does not fit criteria to be associated with the prom on April 9.
What’s Causing City’s Rise in Shootings?

Milwaukee, like many other cities, suffered a substantial spike in fatal and nonfatal shootings in the past two years. The most obvious cause was the pandemic and the resulting frustration from shutdowns. The same frustrations seem to be responsible for Milwaukee’s outbreak of dangerous driving. The graph below shows...
