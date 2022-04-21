Local For You - We Care - PurpleStride Madison 2022

Madison, Wis.-based UW Health at The American Center was renamed to UW Health East Madison Hospital, the health system said April 21. According to Ryann DeGraff, vice president and chief operating officer of UW Health East Madison Hospital, the rebrand better reflects what the facility offers "its patients and the community, including surgical and emergency care" and is an effort to improve patient experience.
(WSAW) - The primary reason people fall into bankruptcy in America, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is the strain of medical debt. Credit health data the Urban Institute collected during the pandemic shows just how much debt in collections people owe around the country. Looking at a representative snapshot of those data from August of 2021, the data show that about 12% of Wisconsinites have medical debt in collections. The typical amount people owe is about $922.
VERONA, Wis. — It’s a movement that’s taking hold across Wisconsin. As the greenery starts to emerge around the state this spring, some folks are content to let it grow. And grow. And grow. No Mow May is a practice that got attention across the nation when it started in Appleton in 2020. Residents were allowed to simply let their...
In our Two Americas series we look at the America you know and the one you might not. We dive into why issues exist, and the efforts to find solutions. This includes a derogatory word used in names for lakes and creeks in Wisconsin.
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College service project raised awareness of Rett Syndrome on Sunday evening. The group hosted a charity golf tournament at the Forest Park Golf Course in Brazil. The proceeds will go towards twins Ellie and Annie Thompson who were diagnosed with Rett Syndrome in October. This is a neurological […]
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — UW Health experts are asking people to get scans on their heads and necks for cancer. About 4% of cancers diagnosed in the U.S. each year, roughly 66,000 cases, are classified as head and neck cancer. Most of them are treatable, especially when they are found in early stages. According to […]
MADISON, Wis. — The headline in late 2020 came and went quietly: a young Dane County couple, a boyfriend charged with reckless homicide and a mother with child neglect in her baby’s death at just 7 weeks old. In the months after the death in May, Arkeem Ashley, 26, and Esthefania Martinez, 22, had largely cooperated with the police investigation....
Aunt shares genius way to tell her identical triplet nephews apart. Quick! Can you tell these three identical triplets apart?. Meet Henrik, James, and Thomas Hasselquist, the triplet stars behind their aunt Amy Jo Hasselquist’s TikTok page. And don’t worry, the 30-year-old who hilariously calls herself the “world’s okayest...
PALMYRA, Wis. (WISN) - It’s been nearly a month since 2.7 million chickens were killed and disposed of following a bird flu outbreak on the Cold Springs Egg Farm in Jefferson County. Those chickens were composted on a site owned by the farm near Hooper Road and Zion Road...
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State lawmakers held a hearing Wednesday on a bill to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes. It’s only the second time in state history that legalizing marijuana got a legislative hearing in Wisconsin -- and the first time since Republicans took control of the Legislature in 2011.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Music City Center held an event called “Day of Caring” Friday to celebrate Nashville families. Several local families were gifted with a free bike inside Music City Center Friday morning. American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics held their annual “Day of Caring”...
MILWAUKEE - Lawyers who represent the poorest in Milwaukee are pushing to have most eviction cases dropped from public record after one year. Right now, eviction records are retained by the court system for 20 years. In March, Legal Action of Wisconsin filed a Rules Petition with the Wisconsin Supreme...
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - April is Missing Persons Awareness Month. To show support and share resources, the Annual Missing Persons Awareness Event made its in-person return after two years due to COVID at the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. “We had hoped that we would have some sort of resolution,...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross is assisting 12 people impacted by fires in Northeast Wisconsin Friday afternoon. A fire broke out in Kaukauna at 8131 Katie Lane, displacing a family of six. Four of the six are children. Red Cross volunteers provided emergency aid for housing and meals, as well as access to health resources.
UTAH (ABC4) – It’s no secret that a weekend away at grandparent’s house is just as fun for the youngsters as it is for the elders. However, new research has found that the quality time spent between children and their grandparents could have benefits that go above and beyond just a warm fuzzy feeling in […]
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Memorial Day tradition has come to an end. Organizers have announced the parade will not happen this year because of a lack of funds. Milwaukee has hosted a Memorial Day parade for 154 years. But organizers said costs have increased in recent years, while support and...
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The number of people who felt sick after the Waukesha North High School prom is now at 17. One person tested positive for norovirus. A Waukesha County Health Department spokeswoman told WISN 12 the timing of some people's symptoms does not fit criteria to be associated with the prom on April 9.
Milwaukee, like many other cities, suffered a substantial spike in fatal and nonfatal shootings in the past two years. The most obvious cause was the pandemic and the resulting frustration from shutdowns. The same frustrations seem to be responsible for Milwaukee’s outbreak of dangerous driving. The graph below shows...
