Noxubee County, MS

Two injured in Noxubee County shooting

By Zac Carlisle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting Thursday in Noxubee County injured...

WJTV 12

Teen arrested for allegedly shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced they arrested a 16-year-old girl who was accused of shooting a 71-year-old woman. The shooting happened at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street on April 6, 2022. Police said the teen, who has been identified as Marianna Whittaker, has been charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
WTOK-TV

Body found in Meridian, death investigation underway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There were more questions than answers on Friday night after a body was found at a house in Meridian. Meridian police confirmed one person is dead after being found at a home on the 2200 Block of 44th Avenue. Police tell News 11 that the cause...
MERIDIAN, MS
Mississippi Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

15-year-old killed in shooting on Woody Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a 15-year-old was shot and killed by another teen early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 4:00 a.m. at the intersection of Woody Drive and Woodburn Street. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim has been identified a Christopher Lewis, Jr. He died from a gunshot wound […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
YAZOO CITY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Two charged with capital murder in attack of couple who reportedly caught men breaking into their Mississippi house

Two Mississippi men have been charged with capital murder after an attack in a Scott County house left one person dead, another person seriously injured. Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville, and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 17 attack at a Sparkville Road house, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Three-people sought in connection with attempt at ‘vigilante justice.’ Shooting injures car passenger on Mississippi highway.

Three people are sought for questioning in connection with an April 7 drive-by shooting in Brookhaven. Brookhaven police are looking for Anthony “Rowdy” Thomas, Ricardo Smith and Thomas’ girlfriend, known as “Atlanta 6,” for questioning in the shooting that injured Travion James of Brookhaven. They are also looking for a tan Nissan Altima believed to belong to “Atlanta 6.”

