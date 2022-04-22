Two injured in Noxubee County shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced they arrested a 16-year-old girl who was accused of shooting a 71-year-old woman. The shooting happened at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street on April 6, 2022. Police said the teen, who has been identified as Marianna Whittaker, has been charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery of […]
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 16, 2022, Adams County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Red Bud Lane in reference to a shooting. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they initiated an investigation and determined that at least 20 rounds were fired, hitting two different homes and tow different vehicles […]
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There were more questions than answers on Friday night after a body was found at a house in Meridian. Meridian police confirmed one person is dead after being found at a home on the 2200 Block of 44th Avenue. Police tell News 11 that the cause...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a 15-year-old was shot and killed by another teen early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 4:00 a.m. at the intersection of Woody Drive and Woodburn Street. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim has been identified a Christopher Lewis, Jr. He died from a gunshot wound […]
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help in locating the families of five individuals who recently died. All efforts to locate the families of the individuals have failed up until this point. The persons in question are as follows: Ricky Earl Elkins (left) had his […]
Two Mississippi men have been charged with capital murder after an attack in a Scott County house left one person dead, another person seriously injured. Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville, and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 17 attack at a Sparkville Road house, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement arrested a man in Memphis who was wanted in connection to a double homicide in middle Tennessee. Demondra Gaines, 27, is accused of stabbing his parents, Christopher and Katrina Gaines, to death on April 18 in a Columbia, Tenn. home. Officials said there...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating an incident that left two people dead, including a child. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue for a wounding call just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday and found five stabbing victims. One victim was pronounced dead at...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vicious attack left one woman in the hospital and another behind bars, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis Police said a man and a woman were leaving a home on Snowmass Lane when 21-year-old Breia Hunter showed up with an aluminum baseball bat. Hunter...
Pearl Police have arrested and charged Jerry Lee “JBird” Johnson, 19, for an accident that critically injured a fellow high school senior, a 17-year-old young lady, in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 16. The victim is currently at UMMC in critical, but stable condition from the...
Both a woman and her child reported missing from Indiana were found in her car, but only the 5-month-old son was alive, according to local Indiana outlet WSBT. Alexis Morales and her son, Messiah, were last seen on April 12 and reported missing on April 18, according to the outlet.
Police have arrested the man they say brutally beat another man outside a Tupelo bar Saturday morning. Police have arrested and charged Timothy Albert Turner, 37, of Saltillo, with first-degree murder. Turner is accused of killing 31-year-old Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, of Fulton, who died at a Memphis hospital.
Five people have been arrested and another person is being sought in response to drive-by shootings in a southwest Mississippi neighborhood. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group has arrested five suspects, accused of drive by shootings at two homes on Red Bud Lane on Saturday. Deputies responded...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — By the time Kamiya Dufermeau got to the emergency room in Birmingham, she was fighting for her life. Just weeks earlier, she’d undergone a routine appendectomy at Children’s of Alabama. Her family thought the surgery would be the end of Kamiya’s pain, but on May 5 of last year, as she […]
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at approximately 2:11 AM, Natchez Police were issued a BOLO alert for a silver Lexus that was involved in a alleged kidnapping. According to witnesses, a female was allegedly forced into the vehicle by a male suspect after whispering to them to call police. As officers […]
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A suspect wanted for a double murder on Fort Benning Road in Columbus has been arrested in Alabama. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Elijah Smith was arrested in Phenix City on April 20, 2022. Sheriff Greg Countryman said Smith was taken into custody by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s […]
Three people are sought for questioning in connection with an April 7 drive-by shooting in Brookhaven. Brookhaven police are looking for Anthony “Rowdy” Thomas, Ricardo Smith and Thomas’ girlfriend, known as “Atlanta 6,” for questioning in the shooting that injured Travion James of Brookhaven. They are also looking for a tan Nissan Altima believed to belong to “Atlanta 6.”
