Malene Pedersen transfers from K-State women's basketball

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 1 day ago
Malene Lind Pedersen announced Wednesday that she had transferred to Wyoming. Courtesy K-State Athletics

Former Kansas State women’s basketball player Malene Lind Pedersen announced that she had transferred to Wyoming Wednesday.

The 5-foot-11 freshman guard from Aabyhoj, Denmark, sat out the 2021-22 while she rehabilitated from an injury.

She came to K-State after playing with the Denmark National Team in the 2019-20 FIBA Women’s Eurobasket Qualifiers, where she scored 1.3 points per game while collecting two rebounds and .7 assists per game.

Pedersen also played for Aabyhoj IF in the Danish Women’s League.

Pedersen will play for new Cowgirls head coach Heather Ezell, who was announced in that role March 25 after serving as the associate head coach.

Pedersen is the third Wildcat to transfer away from the program since the end of the regular season in March.

Jada Moore and Rachel Ranke entered their names in the transfer portal last month. Neither player has publicly announced commitments to any school.

K-State has earned two commitments from Division I transfers.

Gabby Gregory of Oklahoma announced her signing with the Wildcats on April 6 while Gisela Sanchez of Arizona announced her signing on Monday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
