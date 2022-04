Any NFL draft without a quarterback at the top of the board is different from most editions of the annual affair, and that's the case this year. Without a consensus quarterback you'll hear more divergent opinions about how the top 20 picks will go when talking to scouts, coaches and general managers around the league. It's an invitation for differences of opinions among decision-makers, normally pretty hearty in any draft, to get a little bigger.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO