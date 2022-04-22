WVU Gold-Blue spring game set for Saturday

West Virginia's head coach Neal Brown during the Gold-Blue game last year. (William Woting/The Dominion Post).

MORGANTOWN — After last year’s Gold-Blue spring football game was filled with a variety of drills and contests, with a smaller scrimmage sprinkled in, WVU head coach Neal Brown said this year’s version will be more like a “true game.”

“We are going to do some ones vs. ones work during that time and we may not tackle the whole time because I think that is where you have to be careful,” Brown said. “It’s more of an exhibition, so you don’t want to get people hurt in an exhibition, but for the young people who haven’t performed in the stadium in front of a crowd, it’s a really important evaluation.

“I like the competition piece of it. We tried to have fun with it last year. This year, it’s going to be more of a true game.”

The game, which is set to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, will feature a split-squad, four-quarter scrimmage — the Gold team will be led by running backs coach Chad Scott, while the Blue team will be represented by defensive line coach A.J. Jackson.

As a result of a coin flip, the Blue team will have the home locker room and sideline, while the Gold team will use the typical visitor’s locker room and sideline.

With nice weather in the forecast, fans are expected to come out in full force, which is one of the biggest things offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is watching — who can perform with eyes on them.

“I think the thing you are trying to see the most is how they perform with people in the seats,” he said. “That’s a different feeling and for some of the guys, it’s something they don’t have much experience in so I think you can get a lot out of that. You want to see their composure.”

Brown said the quarterbacks — Garrett Greene, Goose Crowder and Nicco Marchiol — will likely rotate between both teams to get snaps with different personnel.

Game info

With numerous events taking place at Mylan Park (All-American Grand Bash, Mountaineer Classic Track Meet, Monongalia Classic Baseball Tournament, Aquatics Facility swim meet) and High Point racing this weekend, fans are encouraged to use Interstate 68 (not exit 155 on I-79) to prevent traffic congestion.

Gates open at noon, and tickets are available for $10 each. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance online at wvugame.com and select the ​mobile delivery option so they can avoid long lines at the stadium on game day. ​Fans with mobile tickets are strongly encouraged to add tickets to their Apple or Google wallet app prior to leaving for the venue.

Tickets can be purchased at the Milan Puskar Stadium North Gate ticket office and the Southwest Gate ticket windows (cash only) on game day beginning at 11 a.m. and at the Mountaineer Ticket Office in the Coliseum throughout the week. WVU students will be admitted free with a valid WVU student I.D. at any gate, and Mountaineer Kids Club members can show their badge for free admission.

WVU’s Clear Bag Policy remains in effect, and the Athletics Department invites and encourages fans to visit wvusports.com/clearbag for more information, to view pictures of permissible and non-permissible items and to obtain answers to frequently asked questions about the clear bag policy.

Fans are encouraged to check out the Mountaineer Gear Sale taking place inside the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility beginning at 9 a.m. The sale provides fans an opportunity to purchase apparel from football jerseys to shorts, shoes and other items from WVU athletics teams.

The Hall of Traditions will be open from 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

For the Gold-Blue Game, all fans, including WVU students, should enter the stadium through the North, West, Southeast and Southwest Gates. There will be no stadium re-entry passes issued for the game. Stadium seating, restrooms and concessions will be open on the lower sections of the East, West and South sides only (no upper deck seating).

All parking for cars and RVs is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The following hospital parking lots on the East side will be available for parking: F1, F2, F3, F4, and E. The following hospital parking lots on the West side will also be available for parking: A1 and B1.

The center-most parking lots and the western-most parking lots of the large Blue hospital parking lot (Hospital parking lots C1, C2, C3, C4, C5, C6, C7, C8, C9, and C10) will be reserved for hospital patients, visitors and staff. Towing will be enforced.

There also will be parking available at the Law School based on availability.

The PRT is operating on its normal Saturday schedule (9:30 a.m.–5 p.m.), for the price of 50 cents each way.

The game will be televised on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+ platform. Andrew Caridi will handle the play-by-play duties, Dale Wolfley will provide analysis and Amanda Mazey will be an on-site reporter.

Additional television coverage will start with a special Mountaineer GameDay Gold-Blue pregame show at noon on all of the local Nexstar affiliates, followed by the game broadcast at 1 p.m., on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

A portion of the proceeds from the Gold-Blue Game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s.

