Highland girl named Idaho's top Scout

By By John O'Connell
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

Grace Kosmicki helped start a club at Highland High School that invites speakers from other parts of the world to teach students about their culture.

The Highland High School senior also made a nature trail of signs offering information about native plants and animals for the benefit of young skiers and snowboarders at Pebble Creek Ski Area.

Based on her impressive resume, the 18-year-old volunteer, athlete and academic standout was recently named the top Scouting participant in Idaho. Kosmicki was up against Idaho boys and girls with Scouts BSA, Girl Scouts, Sea Scouts and Venturing Crew to earn the Veterans of Foreign Wars' Scout of the Year award.

To make it to the state level, she had to first win the award for VFW Post 735 and then for VFW District 7. Her application — which includes letters of recommendation, a personal essay and background on her athletic, academic and community service achievements — will now be considered at the national level, where she'll represent all of Idaho.

Kosmicki believes she had an edge because she earned the Gold Award, which is the top ranking in Girl Scouts. Fewer than 6 percent of Girl Scouts go on to earn it. She said the VFW's top Scout is usually a boy — and occasionally a girl in Scouts BSA.

"Getting to represent Girl Scouts is pretty cool since not a lot of Girl Scouts get it,"Kosmicki said. "It's definitely one I thought was a reach because usually a boy wins it."

Kosmicki started Scouting in kindergarten. Her mother, Claire, who is co-leader of Troop 38, said she's won several previous awards through the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage.

Claire said her daughter has been extremely involved in the Pocatello First Methodist Church.

Kosmicki is also the president of Highland's National Honor Society, through which she's done frequent community service projects. For example, she and a group of Scouts created a list of local resources for people needing clothing, food, shelter and other essentials, which they distributed to area nonprofits. Claire said her daughter also tends to take a leadership role in such projects.

"She is really well rounded. She has the academics, good extra curricular (activities) and she's still really involved in community service and Scouting," Claire said.

Kosmicki and friends in her Spanish class also started their own school organization, called International Cultural Appreciation Club. They meet every month in their Spanish classroom and invite a speaker from a different culture to share stories and observations.

Kosmicki said the idea came from Spanish class, during which each lesson focused on a different Spanish-speaking country. She and her friends wanted to build on that concept and expand it to other languages and cultures.

The club has turned to family friends for speakers. One speaker was from South Korea. Another speaker spoke about visiting more than 50 countries.

For the next meeting, Kosmicki has invited Dr. Luis Fernandez, a Pocatello family practice doctor affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center who is originally from Cuba.

Many of the club's members are seniors, so Kosmicki said it's uncertain if it will continue next year.

"It's been really interesting and educational I think for us to learn about all of the different cultures besides just Spanish-speaking ones," she said.

Kosmicki plans to Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, next fall, where she'll run both track and cross country.

Education
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

