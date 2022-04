ADRIAN — The Lenawee County Association of Realtors has selected Kasey White as its 2022 Realtor of the Year. White is an associate broker at Re/Max Main Street Realty in Adrian, specializing in residential real estate sales, a news release said. She has been a member of LCAR for more than eight years, and her contributions to the association include serving on the board of directors. She is LCAR's current president-elect. She has also served on several committees including bylaws, budget and finance, and grievance. She was instrumental in the creation of the LCAR diversity, equity and inclusion committee.

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI ・ 14 MINUTES AGO