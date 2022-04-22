ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem County, NJ

Passenger Killed When Tractor-Trailer Flips At NJ Turnpike Toll Plaza: State Police

By Jon Craig
 1 day ago
New Jersey State Police helicopter Photo Credit: Facebook

A passenger in a tractor-trailer was killed when the truck flipped after a collision in a New Jersey Turnpike toll plaza in Salem County, authorities said.

Kastarra Sha Quinta Lawrence, 23, of Augusta, Georgia, was killed, State Police said.

The truck driver, 23-year-old Corey McKonnen Duncan Jr., also from Augusta, suffered critical injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a State Police spokeswoman.

The crash occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

A Ford F150 pickup truck was struck from behind by a Freightliner truck pulling a flatbed trailer carrying lumber southbound as both vehicles entered the toll plaza at Carneys Point Township, Slota said.

The Freightliner overturned onto its right side.

The driver and passenger in the Ford suffered non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

The crash remains under investigation.

No charges had been filed.

Daily Voice

NJ Teen Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

Police have issued an alert for a New Jersey teen they say has been missing for nearly two weeks. Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Monday, April 11. Navedo stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 126 pounds, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Couple Found Dead On Kitchen Floor Easter Sunday

A York County couple was found dead on their kitchen floor by a relative early Easter Sunday, authorities said. Judith A. Snyder, 66, and James E. Miller, 76, appeared to be in distress when they were spotted through a window of the S. Pine Street home in Red Lion by a relative around 8:30 a.m., PA State Police Trooper Kevin Kochka said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed By Car On Route 9

A man was struck and killed by a car on Route 9 in Howell, according to police and NJ Advance Media. The Berkley Township man was walking on the highway between New Friendship Road and Salem Hill Road when he was hit from behind around 9:35 p.m., the outlet says citing police.
HOWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

Deadly Construction Accident Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A construction worker died in an accident Friday, April 15 in South Jersey, according to initial and developing reports. It happened on Route 73 and Kresson Road in Vorhees Township sometime around 9:30 p.m., unconfirmed reports say. Further information was not immediately available. This story is developing. Check back to...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

