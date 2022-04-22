ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Carney: Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 Mock Draft (Final Version)

By Josh Carney
Steelers Depot
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like that, we’re less than a week away from the 2022 NFL Draft. In a few days, all the speculation, discussions and (sometimes) arguments about who the Pittsburgh Steelers will — or should — take in the first round and beyond will be a moot...

steelersdepot.com

TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every draft-day trade the Dolphins have made during the Chris Grier Era

The Miami Dolphins have made a number of trades in recent years that have impacted their draft stock for the 2022 NFL draft that will start Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada. With four draft picks, general manager Chris Grier has the fewest selections of any team’s decision-maker for the annual event. There’s a chance that Miami will try and move around in the draft to grab a player they want or get more picks, so maybe it would be smart to look back at their history when doing so.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions select RB Barry Sanders in 1989 NFL Draft [Video]

On April 23, 1989, the Detroit Lions selected RB Barry Sanders with the No. 3 overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. #OTD in 1989, @Lions drafted future Hall of Famer @BarrySanders. Total hypothetical. If YOU had to race prime Barry Sanders the length of a football field and your life depended on you winning, the head start you'd need would need to be ________ yards? https://t.co/MtmcjY6xNu.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Jets enter NFL draft with 4 picks in first 38 selections

4, 10. NEW YORK JETS (4-13) LAST SEASON: Robert Saleh’s debut season as Jets coach was tough as the team navigated COVID-19, lots of injuries and a young, inexperienced roster, led by rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Despite winning just four games, there were some positive vibes at the end of the season with Wilson’s finish — no interceptions in his last five games. The No. 2 overall draft pick last year had a rocky start and then missed four games with a knee injury before coming back and playing mostly solid down the stretch. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s system showed some potential to be explosive with rookie running back Michael Carter and wide receiver Elijah Moore possible key playmakers for years to come. Jeff Ulbrich’s defense struggled mightily, finishing last or among the worst in the NFL in several key categories. Injuries decimated the unit, particularly at safety and linebacker. Wide receiver Braxton Berrios was a surprising bright spot while earning his first All-Pro selection as a kick returner.
NFL
Field Level Media

Reynolds: Top 10 ‘Sign Now’ NFL Free Agents

Only a few shopping days remain for teams scrambling to fill needs ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. But the cupboard isn’t bare, especially for those with the budget to sweeten the pot for some of the best available veterans on the market. The top 10 free agents still...
NFL
PublicSource

How did Sean Russell become one of the great hopes of Pittsburgh Public Schools?

Sean Russell lined up for the 200-meter dash in the outside lane. That meant that Sean, a senior at Westinghouse Academy, stood a few meters in front of the next runner to account for the track’s curve.  His position in the April 7 race is an apt metaphor for the position in life Sean finds […] The post How did Sean Russell become one of the great hopes of Pittsburgh Public Schools? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA

