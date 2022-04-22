Carney: Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 Mock Draft (Final Version)

4, 10. NEW YORK JETS (4-13) LAST SEASON: Robert Saleh’s debut season as Jets coach was tough as the team navigated COVID-19, lots of injuries and a young, inexperienced roster, led by rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Despite winning just four games, there were some positive vibes at the end of the season with Wilson’s finish — no interceptions in his last five games. The No. 2 overall draft pick last year had a rocky start and then missed four games with a knee injury before coming back and playing mostly solid down the stretch. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s system showed some potential to be explosive with rookie running back Michael Carter and wide receiver Elijah Moore possible key playmakers for years to come. Jeff Ulbrich’s defense struggled mightily, finishing last or among the worst in the NFL in several key categories. Injuries decimated the unit, particularly at safety and linebacker. Wide receiver Braxton Berrios was a surprising bright spot while earning his first All-Pro selection as a kick returner.

