Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of Chicago Med Season 7, called “Like a Phoenix Rising from the Ashes.”. Chicago Med delivered a big change to the ED by bringing back Hannah after saying goodbye to Stevie, which inevitably led to some awkwardness with Will due to how they broke up back in early Season 6. They finally addressed some lingering issues in “Like a Phoenix Rising from the Ashes,” with Will calling his ex out for going radio silent on him after leaving him (and a coffee maker) in Chicago. She admitted to ghosting him, and after seeing them work together during the episode and have an important closing conversation, I have to say that I’m on board with how the show is handling the reunion.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO