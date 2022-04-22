ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Alex Rodriguez’s rumored lady love, Kathryne Padgett, back at Timberwolves game

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Alex Rodriguez’s rumored gal pal Kathryne Padgett was back in Minnesota on Thursday night for Game 3 of the Timberwolves’ first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Padgett, a Dallas-based fitness professional, took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself from the court inside the Target Center, a little over a week after she was spotted at a game with Rodriguez, who is a co-owner of the Minnesota franchise.

Unfortunately for Rodriguez, his Timberwolves dropped the third game in the series, 104-95, with the Grizzlies now holding a 2-1 lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xcIy_0fHDEMaG00
Kathryne Padgett posted a photo of herself at the Target Center in Minnesota, which she shared Thursday on her Instagram Story
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdvUa_0fHDEMaG00
Padgett also posted a photo ahead of Thursday’s playoff game between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40V7yN_0fHDEMaG00
Alex Rodriguez, who has been linked to Padgett, posted a video of himself Thursday with Timberwolves fans

Game 4 gets underway Saturday in Minnesota.

Rodriguez, who was first linked to Padgett earlier this year, also appeared to support the Timberwolves on Thursday night, sharing a video of himself with fellow fans on Instagram.

The former Yankees slugger, 46, appeared to sit courtside with Padgett last week during the Timberwolves’ play-in win against the Clippers. At the time, Padgett tagged Rodriguez in an Instagram Story that featured his-and-her sneakers, while also making a cameo on the broadcast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4ZPP_0fHDEMaG00
Rodriguez sits courtside at a Timberwolves game on April 12, which Padgett also attended
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zczTy_0fHDEMaG00
Padgett previously showed her support for the Timberwolves in March 2021

Days after the NBA outing, Rodriguez and Padgett were photographed working out together in Miami.

Rodriguez was previously engaged to Jennifer Lopez, with Page Six exclusively revealing in March 2021 that the power couple had broken up. A month later, Rodriguez and Lopez confirmed they had split.

Lopez, 52, later rekindled her former relationship with Ben Affleck, with the couple announcing their engagement this month.

