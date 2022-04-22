Gas price protest snarls traffic in Glendale

A group of big-rig drivers protesting spiking gas prices shut down lanes of the 5 freeway in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles Friday morning. Beginning at about 8:45 a.m., the group of around 10 semi-trucks shut down several lanes of the southbound 5 freeway, near its interchange with the 134 freeway, just north of the Los Angeles Zoo and the Griffith Park area, and on the border with Glendale. The trucks had a sign which read, "Lower diesel prices, brokers need to be controlled, ripping off customers and carriers." Some of the protesters walked out onto the freeway holding signs. Footage from Sky2 showed the protest snarling morning rush-hour traffic. California Highway Patrol officers went onto the freeway and spoke to the protesters. Within about 30 minutes, the drivers moved their big-rigs off the freeway. It's unclear of any arrests were made or any citations given.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO