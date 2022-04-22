Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Could Skip A Big Feature For An Excellent Reason

We have reached the final day of Discover Samsung, where we have seen tons of amazing products on sale. Today’s best deals feature the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is currently available for just $800. Of course, there are some conditions required to take advantage of these deals, but nothing too complicated. First up, you must trade-in up to two of your current devices, which would get you up to $750 trade-in savings, meaning that you would end up paying $1,050. However, the latest deals let you get $950 enhanced trade-in savings, which means you can get your phone for less, and you can also add $100 instant savings to your new device, so check out this deal before it’s gone. This will get you a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a 7.6 Infinity Flex Display with stylus support, an impressive triple camera setup, 256GB storage, and other great features.

