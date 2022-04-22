ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Could Skip A Big Feature For An Excellent Reason

By Tushar Mehta
SlashGear
SlashGear
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 might very well skip including a long-awaited feature when it's revealed later this year -- but you'll understand...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Insane new Walmart deal knocks Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G down to just $360

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. With all the recent Galaxy S22 series deals offered by everyone from Samsung itself to Amazon and Google Fi with and without special requirements and strings attached, it might seem hard to get excited about a member of last year's Galaxy S21 family.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Samsung retires the Galaxy S9 series while moving the Galaxy S10 to a quarterly update schedule

Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 series in 2018, running Android 8.0 Oreo. Despite the Korean giant not having a proper software update policy back then, it updated its 2018 flagships to Android 10 and One UI 2.5 in March 2020. The following year, the company moved these devices to a quarterly update schedule, meaning they would receive security patches once every three months instead of every 30 days. Now, four years after the Galaxy S9 series was first launched, the smartphone maker is dropping support for the lineup altogether. This means the phones won't receive any further updates (via Droid-Life) and have reached their end of life in terms of software support.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy Fold#Foldable Smartphone#Rear Camera#Smart Phone#Chinese
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Discover Samsung sales: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is deeply discounted today

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. After discounting the Galaxy S22 series, the S21 FE and Galaxy Watch 4, as well as the Galaxy Tab models, now is time for the most expensive phone in Samsung's roster - the Galaxy Z Fold 3 - to get into the Deal of the Day offerings of Samsung's ongoing Discover sales event.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

iPhone 14’s big selfie and FaceTime camera upgrades leaked

Every new iPhone generation brings at least two significant upgrades over last year’s models: A faster processor and a better overall camera experience. The iPhone 14 should be similar, and we’ve already seen a few processor and camera rumors for the 2022 models. The newest iPhone 14 leak concerns the selfie camera upgrades and comes from a trusted insider whose scoops often turn out to be accurate.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Cats
Country
China
The Verge

A year after LG left the smartphone business, Samsung is the big winner

Just over a year ago, LG announced that it was leaving the smartphone business. It wasn’t an entirely surprising move since the company’s mobile division had been posting huge losses for years. All the same, it left a significant void in the US smartphone market, especially in the prepaid device space where LG had a strong presence.
BUSINESS
CNET

Best Android Phones in 2022

One of the best advantages Android phones allow you is choice. Phones running Android come in all different sizes and prices from a variety of manufacturers, including Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Google among others. Many of those phones come with the state-of-the-art features like fast 5G connectivity, vivid Super AMOLED displays, 120Hz refresh rate screens, large batteries and multiple cameras. Those with deeper pockets can access futuristic, cutting-edge tech like the folding displays found on foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Get a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $200

We have spotted some pretty amazing deals over at Samsung.com. For example, you can purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $200 after some instant savings and a couple of extra conditions. However, this deal is even more impressive because it lets you pick up a new and unlocked device for less than what you would have to pay for a new Galaxy S22 Plus model.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Galaxy Z Fold 3 trade-in offer includes $100 Samsung store credit

Samsung's Z Fold 3 foldable smartphone is priced to move during Samsung's Discover Spring Event. If you're due for an upgrade, you still have time to lock in this incredible deal. For today only, you can get an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 for as low as $1,049 with eligible...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be thinner and lighter, Samsung insider says

Early Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaks indicated that Samsung will not take a risk by keeping the same Fold 3 design for one more year. The Fold 3 isn’t perfect, as it is still thicker and heavier than traditional handsets that don’t fold. But the Fold 3 is still a massive improvement over Samsung’s previous foldables when it comes to overall durability.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Click here to get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $800 today

We have reached the final day of Discover Samsung, where we have seen tons of amazing products on sale. Today’s best deals feature the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is currently available for just $800. Of course, there are some conditions required to take advantage of these deals, but nothing too complicated. First up, you must trade-in up to two of your current devices, which would get you up to $750 trade-in savings, meaning that you would end up paying $1,050. However, the latest deals let you get $950 enhanced trade-in savings, which means you can get your phone for less, and you can also add $100 instant savings to your new device, so check out this deal before it’s gone. This will get you a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a 7.6 Infinity Flex Display with stylus support, an impressive triple camera setup, 256GB storage, and other great features.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Discover Samsung deals will help you save on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and more

We have reached the fifth day of Samsung’s latest sales event, which means we have a new batch of deals available. Today, you can save on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, as it is currently selling for $900 after scoring up to $950 enhanced trade-in credit when trading in eligible cracked screen devices. You got that right, up to $950 off with your devices with cracked displays. Usually, you would see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 selling for $1,050 after getting a $750 trade-in discount, but you can take advantage of this deal if you act fast.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Picking out the best smartphones isn’t always a cheap endeavor but with the following smartphone deals going on right now, you can save big while still enjoying some of the best names in phone hardware out there at the moment. We’ve gathered below all the best phone deals available right now that cover all the bases including Google Pixel deals, Samsung Galaxy deals, iPhone deals, 5G phone deals, and other bargains. There are some great offers going on so there’s sure to be something here to entice you into a new purchase. Read on while we take you through what makes them so appealing.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy