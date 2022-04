The Birmingham Stallions defeated the Houston Gamblers 33-28 on Saturday night to remain undefeated on the young USFL season. In the week 2 matchup between the South division rivals, Birmingham overcame a five point halftime deficit by going on a 20-3 run between the third and early part of the fourth quarters to win the game. Stallions quarterback J'Mar Smith went 20 of 30 on passing, throwing for 229 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. However, a lot of the Stallions' victory should be credited to their defense, who intercepted Gamblers quarterback Clayton Thorson three times in the game.

