James Anderson took his first wicket of the season and Josh Bohannon pressed his Test claims as Lancashire dominated their LV= Insurance County Championship Division One clash against Gloucestershire at Emirates Old Trafford.England’s record wicket-taker removed Australia batter Marcus Harris with a steeply rising delivery that was edged through to wicketkeeper Phil Salt.Gloucestershire ended the third day on 67 for three, 237 behind in their second innings after Lancashire’s massive 556 for seven declared.Lancashire’s foundation for victory was laid by Bohannon and skipper Dave Vilas with a fourth-wicket partnership of 203.Bohannon made 231 from 467 balls, his effort including 30...

