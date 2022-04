Fostoria, Ohio — A Fostoria man has been indicted by a Wood County grand jury on multiple charges following an April 2021 crash in which a 7-year-old child was killed. 27-year-old Nathaniel D. Rivera, of Fostoria, was indicted Thursday in the Wood County Court of Common Pleas on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one of the counts being a second-degree felony and the other being a third-degree felony; two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; and OVI (operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them), a first-degree misdemeanor.

FOSTORIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO