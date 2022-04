Indiva Limited NDVAF NDVA has entered into a licensing and manufacturing agreement with California-based Dime Industries Inc. to bring its vape brand portfolio to Canada. Following on Indiva's success in producing and distributing chocolates and gummies in Canada, the launch of Dime products in Canada will expand Indiva's portfolio to include vape products, incorporating proprietary hardware and cannabis formulations. The initial term of the agreement is for five years, with the agreement automatically renewing for three additional five-year terms.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO