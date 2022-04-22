ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Moonsong Set to Release Second Full-length Album

By Timothy Dennis
kuaf.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMoonsong will release Æternum with a show April 29 at Smoke and Barrel Tavern in Fayetteville. The band's Cody Nielsen recently came to our Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about the album and the release...

www.kuaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rogers, AR
City
Greenland, AR
State
Washington State
Fayetteville, AR
Entertainment
City
West Fork, AR
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Winslow, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
Power 95.9

7 Country Artists You Must See at Magic Springs This Summer

Magic Springs Theme and Waterpark in Hot Springs, Arkansas is getting ready to open for the 2022 season on May 7. The new season at Magic Springs promises to bring you lots of thrilling rides, food, and live entertainment including this year a mystifying magic show from world-renowned magician Maxwell Blade. Right now is the time to get your season pass so you can check out all the live entertainment and concerts for free. Each season pass comes with free parking, a free friend ticket, and a souvenir bottle for the price of one day's admission but you only have until May 31, to get this deal.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Veteran anchor Karen Fuller joins THV11 morning team

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that veteran Little Rock-market news anchor Karen Fuller will join the morning news team on the station’s growing weekday program Wake Up Central. Fuller, an Arkansas native, was a reporter and anchor for KATV in the 90s and through 2003,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Garth Brooks speaks with 40/29 News

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Country music legend Garth Brooks spoke with 40/29 News ahead of his show in Fayetteville, Arkansas. With nearly 80,000 people expected to attend Saturday's show, it could be one of, if not, the biggest event ever here at Razorback Stadium. "I think the reason why we...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Piano#Smoke And Barrel Tavern#Kurm Am Fm
5NEWS

What to know ahead of the Garth Brooks concert in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Around 80,000 people will be in Fayetteville to watch county music legend Garth Brooks hit the stage at Razorback Stadium this weekend. To make sure you're ready for The Dance, we've made a list of all the things to know before you head out with your Friends in Low Places this Saturday, April 23.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
5NEWS

Grammy winning artist Jewel visits Thaden School in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Singer Jewel spoke with Bentonville students from the Thaden School about mental health and how to deal with stress. Students at the Thaden School in Bentonville got to hear music legend, jewel Thursday, April 21. She came to speak to the teens about mental health and of course sing some of her songs.
BENTONVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy