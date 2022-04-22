ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JetBlue passenger bloodied by Mike Tyson has extensive criminal history: Report

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Plane Punch 'Victim' Has Extensive Criminal Record

The man who got punched by Mike Tyson on a JetBlue plane has a long criminal record ... TMZ has learned. His name -- Melvin Townsend, III, and this isn't his first encounter with cops, by any means. He's been convicted of fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances and trafficking in stolen property.
