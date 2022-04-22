JetBlue passenger bloodied by Mike Tyson has extensive criminal history: Report

Related
WATCH: Mike Tyson pummels annoying plane passenger, punches him till bloody
Former undisputed heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson absolutely let loose on an annoying passenger on his flight Wednesday, punching the man and leaving him bloodied.
AOC warns Republicans could reject presidential winner if they take the House
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned the GOP could reject future presidential election results if it wins control of the House in 2022.
Five-time gold medalist calls biological males competing against women unfair
Five-time Olympic gold medalist Emma McKeon called it unfair that biologically male swimmers can dominate and compete against biologically female athletes.
Mike Tyson explains why he repeatedly punched man on airplane
Mike Tyson was involved in a violent altercation with a fellow passenger on an airplane Wednesday night, and the former heavyweight champion says the flurry of punches came in response to both verbal and physical harassment. Video footage that was obtained by TMZ shows Tyson repeatedly punching a man who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Mike Tyson Plane Punch 'Victim' Has Extensive Criminal Record
The man who got punched by Mike Tyson on a JetBlue plane has a long criminal record ... TMZ has learned. His name -- Melvin Townsend, III, and this isn't his first encounter with cops, by any means. He's been convicted of fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances and trafficking in stolen property.
MMAmania.com
Video: Mike Tyson erupts, punches (and bloodies) annoying airline passenger
Former heavyweight boxing champion MIke Tyson blew a gasket on Weds. night (April 20) after boarding a flight from San Francisco to Florida. It appears the 55 year-old pugilist was being harassed by a fellow passenger until “Iron” eventually lost his cool. Have a look:. TMZ Sports with...
Mike Tyson Breaks His Silence On Plane Punching Incident
The legendary boxer revealed what happened before he punched a fellow flight passenger in the face multiple times.
Airplane passenger punched by Mike Tyson was once listed as having 'habitual felony offender status'
Court record show Melvin Townsend has been convicted of a long list of felonies, including grand theft and fraud by identity theft.
RELATED PEOPLE
Video: Mike Tyson Blasts A Man With Forceful Punches On A Plane, Reacts To Incident
It is reported that the former boxing heavyweight champion of the world, Mike Tyson, has fiercely beaten up a passenger on his flight from San Francisco to Florida. Mike had a troublesome past and made it a well-known fact that he is someone you might not want to provoke. Despite becoming more mellow as he gets older, Tyson can still get angry. As per TMZ, Mike punched a passenger in the face on a plane after he bothered him.
Mike Tyson Airplane Video Goes Viral: Sports World Reacts
On Thursday, TMZ released a video of Mike Tyson punching a man on an airplane. This incident occurred on Wednesday night. Unsurprisingly, the video of Tyson throwing punches on an airplane has gone viral. Some people are questioning how things got to this point. Well, according to TMZ, the man...
Mike Tyson Beats The Hell Out Of Annoying Drunk Passenger Sitting Behind Him On An Airplane
Mike Tyson unleashed hell on some bozo last night on an airplane, and it feels like it’s 1999 all over again. Video footage has surfaced of Tyson repeatedly punching a highly intoxicated airplane passenger, who was allegedly continuously provoking the famed boxer. According to TMZ, the incident happened at...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Mike Tyson Punches Man on Flight After Being Consistently Harassed
Mike Tyson was on a Jet Blue plane Wednesday night, and an extremely intoxicated man would not stop provoking him. That man would then be on the receiving end of Tyson’s hands. According to TMZ Sports, Tyson was flying out of San Francisco International and headed to Florida. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnny Depp reacts to audio of himself moaning ‘like a pained animal’ after mixing opioids and alcohol
Audio of Johnny Depp moaning in pain after mixing opioids and alcohol was played in court as the actor was cross-examined by lawyers for his ex-wife Amber Heard. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 24 May 2014, Mr...
Where Is Cary Stayner Now? Here's What Happened to the "Captive Audience" Killer
In Hulu's new true-crime documentary "Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story," the tragic story of one American family is told in detail. Years after one of their children, Steven, was kidnapped by (and eventually escaped from) a convicted child abuser, the Stayners faced another blow when their eldest son, Cary, confessed to being the serial killer behind four brutal murders of women in 1999.
Mike Tyson Punching Victim's Attorney Claims The Boxer Used 'Excessive' Force On 'Overly Excited' Fan
Townsend's lawyer, Matt Morgan, claimed Tyson's actions were an unnecessary reaction to an excited fan.
Two suspects released from custody after physical altercation with Mike Tyson on airplane
Two suspects were taken into custody on Thursday and later released after getting into a physical altercation with Hall of Fame fighter Mike Tyson onboard an airplane. Video obtained by TMZ showed Tyson punching a man who was continuously antagonizing him aboard a JetBlue flight leaving San Francisco International Airport. Barstool later released a video showing a before-and-aftermath of the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
(Video) Mike Tyson Punches & Bloodies Passenger On Flight After Being Harassed
Mike Tyson got physical when one young man thought he could clown him. Tyson once had the reputation of being a hothead. He was viewed as the most dangerous heavyweight during his prime in boxing but there was a time when “Iron” Mike wasn’t doing so well mentally. Over the years, he has overcome his demons and is now a pop culture icon.
Mike Tyson Had To Pay $8 Million To Fan For Breaking His Jaw
Mike Tyson claimed he once paid a fan $8 million for "breaking their f**king jaw" after a heated argument over an autograph. 'Iron Mike', the youngest heavyweight world champion in history, lost his head inside the ring on a number of occasions. But he would also regularly let his temper...
"Overly Excited" Plane Passenger Punched by Mike Tyson Speaks Out
Boxing legend Mike Tyson shouldn't have stepped into the ring with a fellow plane passenger, says the alleged victim's legal team. Lawyers representing the man who was allegedly punched in the face by Tyson on a recent JetBlue flight are sharing their client's version of the story. In a statement...
wrestlinginc.com
Video: Mike Tyson Rains Down Punches On Passenger During Flight
WWE Hall of Famer and Legendary Boxing star Mike Tyson made the news today, striking a man in the face several times on a JetBlue plane ride Wednesday night after the man engaged Tyson as the flight was ready to leave the airport. According to the TMZ Sports report, the...
WashingtonExaminer
Washington, DC
203K+
Followers
63K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT
News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Governmenthttps://www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 0