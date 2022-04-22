ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Musk's Starlink Flying High on In-Flight Wi-Fi

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNvPr_0fHD9UXQ00

Last month, Jonathan Hofeller, vice president of Starlink commercial sales at SpaceX, Elon Musk's aerospace company, declared that "connectivity on airplanes is something we think is ripe for overhaul."

"The expectation has changed faster that the technology has changed," Hofeller said during the Satellite 2022 conference in Washington. "We're designing a service where every single passenger on that plane can stream simultaneously."

'The Greatest Wi-Fi in the Galaxy'

The overhaul is apparently underway as SpaceX signed its first agreement to add Starlink satellite internet to an air carrier's fleet of planes.

The carrier is the Dallas semiprivate charter company JSX, which announced the news on Twitter.

"JSX is proud to be the first air carrier to adopt @SpaceX Starlink internet in flight, free for every Customer onboard," the company said. "We’d call it the best Wi-Fi in the sky, but it’s actually the greatest Wi-Fi in the galaxy - coming later this year."

The agreement calls for equipping 100 airplanes with Starlink terminals. Terms were not disclosed.

Ravi Sarathy, a professor of international business at Northeastern University, said that agreement provides SpaceX with "a demonstration effect."

"If JSX has a good experience with using Starlink internet, other airlines will look more carefully at adding it," he said.

Wi-Fi in the Sky

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report Chief Executive Ed Bastain told The Wall Street Journal recently that the company has held talks with Starlink and had conducted exploratory testing of the internet technology.

Bastain did not provide details and Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Delta introduced a two-week pilot of free internet on certain flights in 2019.

In March, the airline began offering in-flight internet service from Viasat (VSAT) - Get ViaSat, Inc. Report, a communications company in Carlsbad, Calif., for a flat rate of $5 per flight.

American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report said it was offering free Wi-Fi on Viasat-equipped planes from April 13 through May 25. JetBlue (JBLU) - Get JetBlue Airways Corporation Report has been offering free Wi-Fi for several years.

Sarathy said that in-flight WiFi and internet access "is likely more important and useful to business travelers, and on long-haul flights."

It can be an initial differentiator for an airline, he added, but it can be quickly copied if it is seen as a success.

Sarathy noted that service quality is relevant since slow responses might increase with a larger number of users on a flight, and possible blind spots en route.

'A Perk for Passengers'

"If passengers are allowed to use their mobile phones in flight, there may be less need for in-flight WiFi offerings from the airline," he said.

"Some airlines offer in-flight Wi-Fi as a perk for passengers paying higher fares, i.e., in business class, and to higher-tier frequent flyers."

Sarathy added that if the "price comes down, it would be more appealing to millennials, who are accustomed to always having Wi-Fi internet access through their mobile phones."

Airlines currently get minimal revenue from in-flight Wi-Fi, he said, as it is more of a differentiator to attract categories such as business passengers.

"If in-flight Wi-Fi becomes widely available, its cost is likely to be bundled into the ticket price," Sarathy said.

To date, SpaceX has launched about 2,000 Starlink satellites to support its network.

The company has been seeking regulatory clearance from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to operate Starlink on airplanes and shipping vessels and had previously tested the internet network on a handful of Gulfstream jets, as well as military aircraft.

Musk, who is also CEO of electric-vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, tweeted last year that Starlink was focusing on getting regulatory certification for Boeing's (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report 737 and Airbus (EADSY) - Get Airbus SE Report A320s, "as those serve most number of people."

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelnoire.com

Too Tall To Fly? Here's How US-Based Airlines Deal With Passengers That Need More Leg Room

You are taller then most with a love for traveling. You like to visit other cities and countries, appreciate new cultures and foods and dream of visiting that paradise beach or skiing in that beautiful resort in the mountains. So, of course, what you should do is choose the destination, make the reservation and head to the nearest airport to catch your chosen flight. But, if for many, these procedures are more than simple, for others, flying to their chosen destination can be extremely uncomfortable. We’re talking about people considered too tall to fly. In the US, the average height for men is 5’9″, meaning people who reach 5’11” are considered tall.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Forgotten Trijets: The Story Of Southwest Airlines' Short-Lived Boeing 727 Fleet

Today, low-cost giant Southwest Airlines is known for having a huge fleet consisting of different variants of the Boeing 737 family. However, did you know that, in its earlier years, the Dallas-based budget carrier also flew a handful of Boeing 727s? Let's explore the story of these trijets, which mainly served the airline in the 1980s.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Airlines Group#Spacex Starlink#Galaxy#Jsx#Northeastern University#Delta Air Lines#Dal
Digital Trends

Watch Volocopter fly first full-size version of its unique aircraft

Volocopter first flew onto our radar in 2017 when we learned of its extraordinary VoloCity aircraft, which in crude terms, looked like a bunch of drones welded together. Some serious work has gone into the 18-rotor, vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft in the intervening years, and the German company has just released a video (below) showing the maiden flight of the first full-size prototype.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

These Warplanes Fly Faster Than The Speed of Sound

The first aircraft to achieve supersonic flight was the US military’s rocket-powered research plane the Bell X-1, which reached speeds of nearly 1,000 mph in 1947. Since then, supersonic flight has become common in military aircraft. The advantages of hyperfast warplanes are that they can be difficult for enemy radars to detect, and even more […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Air France pilot says plane ‘went nuts’ before aborted landing, reveals cockpit audio

Air safety investigators have opened an enquiry into an Air France flight after it aborted landing on Tuesday, with cockpit audio revealing pilots said the plane was “going nuts”.Pilots appeared to struggle to control the Boeing 777 on descent into Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, with a recording from the cockpit capturing a fraught exchange between crew and air traffic control.Officers are heard saying “Wait! stop stop!” and then “I’ll call you back! I’ll call you back!” while emergency alarms sound in the background.One pilot adds: “The aeroplane is pretty much going nuts.”The air traffic controller responded: “I’ve seen on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

B-18715: China Airlines' Unluckiest 747 Freighter?

Two diversions and one dramatic ground incident: Three events that unfortunately happened to a single Boeing 747-400F within the span of a month and a half, between mid-January and late February. For the last two months, this particular aircraft, registered B-18715, has remained on the ground- demonstrating that 2022 has not been a good year for this jumbo jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Trip Review: Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 In First Class

I decided no time like the present for reasons I’ll explain to review the Alaska Airlines' 737 MAX experience as Alaska Airlines’ MAX experience is the future here now. Therefore, I easily rescheduled a recent flight out of Seattle to the Bay Area to a flight having a 737 MAX airframe.
ALASKA STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
84K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy