Argument over sauce at Jack in the Box drive-thru ends in shooting

HOUSTON — Deputies in Texas are searching for a shooter after an argument outside a fast-food restaurant turned violent.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KRIV that an employee of a Jack in the Box in Houston was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the hand.

Deputies told KPRC that the people inside a vehicle in the drive-thru lane were arguing with employees inside the restaurant over sauce.

An employee who had finished their shift and was on the sidewalk joined the argument as the vehicle pulled out of the drive-thru, deputies said. When the employee tried to cross the street, the driver of the vehicle allegedly tried to run the employee over, KRIV reported.

A female passenger in the car is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting the victim, hitting him in the hand, KPRC reported.

Investigators have not identified any suspects.

©2022 Cox Media Group