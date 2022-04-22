ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Did DeSantis Just Stick Florida Taxpayers With a $2B Disney Bill?

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

Will Disney actually lose its special tax status and get absorbed into the surrounding counties? Well, it depends a lot on who you ask.

While Florida's Republican-led state legislature just passed a bill stripping Walt Disney World (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report of those rights on April 21, actually implementing the change is much more complicated than passing it.

The bill was introduced earlier this week by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after a months-long feud over an earlier law banning the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida's public schools.

What Did Florida's Republicans Do To Disney?

In March, Disney CEO Bob Chapek publicly criticized what opponents call the "Don't Say Gay" bill amid increasing pressure from LGBTQ+ supporters and allies.

As Disney sits on a 39-square-mile plot of Central Florida land that since 1967 has been able to operate as its own government, DeSantis retaliated by pushing forward a bill that would strip it of such rights.

A 23-16 vote of approval passed during a special vote held by the state legislature on April 21.

The bill requires DeSantis' signature to become law and would, barring a change of heart on his part or difficulties with implementation, take effect on June 1, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BvaB6_0fHD8v8i00
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The implications of such a change cannot be underestimated.

What is currently Reedy Creek Improvement District would get absorbed into the nearby Orange and Osceola counties.

It would also require Disney, which is currently responsible for its own construction, power and road maintenance, to seek the state's permission to build everything from new rides to hotels.

I Have To Pay How Much In Disney Taxes?

While Disney would be required to pay taxes to the local jurisdictions, the counties would in turn have to absorb Reedy Creek's up to $2 billion in debt and pay for construction that would ultimately benefit Disney.

Even though the change would also absorb Reedy Creek's assets in addition to its liabilities, the high debt and expenses needed to keep Disney running would likely result in a higher tax bill for the average Orange and Osceola resident.

"The reason special districts were created was so taxpayers who don't benefit from the services of the special district aren't required to pay for it through taxes,” Politico's Stephany Matat wrote after the bill passed on Thursday.

Disney has a market cap of $222 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZrL6_0fHD8v8i00
Image source: Shutterstock.

Will This Even Happen?

Another important point is that, according to Florida's statue chapter 189.072, a state legislature vote is not enough to dissolve a special jurisdiction.

Such a change would also require a majority of residents or landowners in the district to vote in favor.

The majority of Reedy Creek residents are, in fact, Disney employees who are not likely to vote against their employer's interests.

What is, however, very likely is months of back-and-forth between Disney and Florida's Republicans as the latter try to look for loopholes to implement the bill, but ultimately run into mountains of red tape and financial considerations.

But perhaps the slew of articles about the vote has been the goal all along.

"Going after Disney by passing a law that purports to dissolve Reedy Creek without actually doing it allows DeSantis to get his pretend victory over Disney while not actually harming Disney at all," Robert Niles, the editor of Theme Park Insider, wrote in an April 21 opinion piece.

Comments / 9

Roger
1d ago

Disney suddenly has to now pay Florida for things it was getting free since the 1960s. No one knew the extent of the freebies until they recently took a closer look. Bravo, Governor DeSantis!

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Walt Disney
The Independent

Disney heir comes out as transgender and apologises for not doing more against Don’t Say Gay bill

An heir to the Disney fortune who publicly came out as trans recently has said they should have done more to speak out against Florida‘s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, days after their family pledged $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”Charlee Disney said they came out to their family four years...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Walt Disney World#Republicans#Lgbtq#Orange
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel + Leisure

This Florida City Is One of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. — Here's Why

Once again, Sarasota, Florida, topped the list of Best Places to Retire in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report's 2021-2022 data. Florida cities took eight out of the top 10 spots on the most recent annual survey, which evaluates 150 metropolitan areas and ranks them according to criteria that includes health care, housing affordability, air quality, crime rates, taxes, and overall desirability.
SARASOTA, FL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
84K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy