How do internet polls like this even get started? At this point, you have probably heard about one of the latest trends to weigh in on: are there more doors or wheels in the world? I shared this one with my folks, and it really stumped them. We've since kept bringing it up every once in a while to talk about the logistics of it. People online have gotten very heated over this discussion.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO