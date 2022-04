At least nine bulldozers rolled into the streets of Jahangirpuri in Delhi on Wednesday morning and pounded the entrance of a mosque, destroying the outer gate and staircase leading into it despite there being several people still inside.The bulldozers, flanked by a heavy deployment of police and military forces, razed dozens of homes and commercial structures without giving prior notice to the owners, who begged authorities to give them some time to at least gather their belongings. These requests were ignored.Residents in this crowded neighbourhood in the northern part of the capital say the destruction was ordered by local authorities...

