Meredith Grey and Cristina Yang will go down in pop culture history as one of TV's greatest friendships. The young surgeons provided healthy competition for one another in the hospital while simultaneously supporting each other through all kinds of horrific situations on Grey’s Anatomy. Sandra Oh played Cristina for 10 seasons before becoming one of many main cast members to leave, and even though Ellen Pompeo has signed on to play Meredith for a 19th season, she has no interest in taking her character back to some of those dark and twisty places. In fact, she says there are things she did earlier in the series that she wouldn’t do now — and she named one specific scene with her on-screen BFF that would never happen again.

