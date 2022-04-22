ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

USCIS to welcome 35 new U.S. citizens from 19 different countries at Sea-Tac airport

By KOMO News Staff
KOMO News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATAC, Wash. — Thirty-five people will become United States citizens at Sea-Tac International Airport on Friday. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration...

komonews.com

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Seatac, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uscis#Sea Tac Airport#U S Citizens#Uscis Seattle
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea says it’s prepared for ‘long confrontation’ with the US

On Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un confirmed the launch of the country’s new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and said the country’s military is keeping itself “fully ready for long-standing confrontation with the US imperialists.”. The North Korean state-run Pyongyang Times reported Kim personally oversaw...
MILITARY
The Independent

US official warns to expect imminent North Korea nuclear test

The US believes that North Korea may be “tempted to take another provocative action” such as a nuclear weapons test next week as Pyongyang gears up for the birth anniversary celebrations of its founder. “We, in cooperation and coordination with our allies and partners, are prepared to deal with whatever they may undertake, and I want to emphasise that we obviously hope that they will refrain from further provocation,” US special envoy for North Korea Sung Kim said. “We obviously hope not, but we will be prepared.”On 15 April, North Korea celebrates the birth anniversary of its founder Kim...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
International Business Times

U.S. Warns Of Response To Any Move Toward Permanent China Presence In Solomons

A senior-level U.S. delegation met the Solomon Islands' leader on Friday and warned that Washington would have "significant concerns and respond accordingly" to any steps to establish a permanent Chinese military presence in the Pacific island nation. A White House statement said Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare reiterated to...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy