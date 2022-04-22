ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Is salt good or bad for our body?

localsyr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is an age-old question: is salt a good thing or a bad thing for our body?. Andrea Atcheson, the Owner of Heart Health Academy and a Physician Assistant, Wellness Coach and Chef, says it is a good thing, but in moderation. “We all need some sodium in our...

www.localsyr.com

