VIDEO: Suspect Sought For Attempted Robbery At Silver Spring Smoke Shop

Video Credit: mcpdmedia

Montgomery County Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that could lead them to the identification and arrest of a suspect behind a recent attempted robbery.

The incident happened at the Exhale Smoke Shop, located in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, on Friday, March 4, police said.

Investigators said the suspect entered the shop, placed a messenger bag on the counter and told the person behind the counter to put money from the cash register into the bag, police said.

The suspect then went behind the counter and demanded the money again when the employee refused. After refusing a second time, the suspect stole the employee's cell phone and left the store. Nothing from the store was stolen.

Detectives have since released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 240-773- 5070 or 240-773-TIPS, or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

