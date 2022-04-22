ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Four Greater Minnesota cities awarded $2.3 million for infrastructure grants

By KEYC Staff
KEYC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced today that it has awarded $2,314,457 in grants to infrastructure projects in Greater Minnesota. The funding,...

