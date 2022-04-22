Four Greater Minnesota cities awarded $2.3 million for infrastructure grants

UPDATE (9:28 p.m.) — A flash flood warning remains in effect for an area of northwestern Minnesota until early Sunday morning.
The warning area includes East Grand Forks, Crookston, Thompson, Fisher, Emerado, Euclid, Merrifield, Mallory, Bygland, Davidson, and Key West.
Forecasters say that heavy rain could cause flash flooding in small creeks and rivers, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
UPDATE (8:57 p.m.) — The National Weather Service says that the severe thunderstorm watch for the eastern Twin Cities metro and parts of southeastern Minnesota has been canceled.
