NEW WILMINGTON − Two-time Grammy Award winner Michael Bolton will be performing at Westminster College at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Bolton will be performing at Orr Auditorium as part of his "Symphony Series Tour," in which he will perform some of his classics such as “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” “When a Man Loves a Woman,” “Georgia On My Mind,” “Said I Loved You…But I Lied,” and many more.

NEW WILMINGTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO