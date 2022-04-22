“The Northman”

John Carpenter, alongside his now frequent collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, has been busy these past couple years scoring the new Halloween trilogy — the last one of those, Halloween Ends, comes out this October. Carpenter and co. have also lent their talents to the new adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter, which hits theaters next month. Today, we’re getting the details for the official soundtrack, which will be released digitally alongside the film on May 13 and physically via Sacred Bones in the this fall. Check out “Firestarter (End Credits)” and the film’s trailer below.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO