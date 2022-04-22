ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collider

How to Watch 'The Northman': Is the Alexander Skarsgård Movie Streaming or in Theatres?

Robert Eggers has established himself as one of the best filmmakers working today, with his horror features The Witch and The Lighthouse receiving high critical acclaim. Eggers’ latest film, The Northman, is sure to raise Eggers’ stock even higher, with the historical epic seeing the New Hampshire filmmaker delivering a large budget spectacle of brutal violence rarely seen in theaters.
MOVIES
Distractify

'The Northman': Valkyrie's "Braces" Explained

So, should we refer to the Valkyrie as braceface or metal mouth?. On April 22, everyone's favorite visionary filmmaker, Robert Eggers, returned to cinemas worldwide with his third feature film, The Northman. The epic historical drama is described by critics as "a bloody revenge epic and breathtaking visual marvel," with the acclaimed write-director continuing to go above and beyond to ensure the utmost historical accuracy in his projects.
SCIENCE
theplaylist.net

‘The Northman’ Director Robert Eggers On Historical Accuracy, Studio Notes & Not Making A “Movie Schmovie”

After “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse,” director Robert Eggers brings his passion for meticulous historical recreation and his interest in the (often tortured) psyches of past generations to the violent and epic world of Vikings in “The Northman” (read our review). Unlike actor Alexander Skarsgård, who plays the film’s eponymous hero (read our interview with the actor here), Eggers was never particularly inspired by these ruthless people before the idea for the movie was suggested to him — which only makes his achievement on “The Northman” more impressive.
MOVIES
99.9 KTDY

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
Popculture

Epic Ryan Gosling Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Netflix is getting great new content all the time, and right now, an epic Ryan Gosling movie is the number one film on the streamer's charts. Blade Runner 2049, a 2017 sci-fi blockbuster, is the top movie on Netlfix, and No. 3 on the overall Top 10. It lands behind only the new season of Bridgerton at No. 1 and the new baking competition show, Is It Cake? at No. 2.
MOVIES
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Failed Samuel L. Jackson Film Lands in Netflix Top 10

Samuel L. Jackson is the box office king but even he has had films that haven't fared well with critics and audiences. Enter the 2007 drama thriller, Cleaner. The Renny Harlin-directed project stars Jackson as a crime scene cleaner who thinks he has become part of a cover-up. The film also stars Ed Harris, Keke Palmer, and Eva Mendes also star. It flopped at the box office, and critics weren't the most receptive. But Netflix viewers enjoy it. The movie is currently No. 4 in the streaming giant's Top 10 list in the U.S.
MOVIES
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Set For Recurring Role In Disney+ Series ‘Willow’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers is a new name in the cast of anticipated Disney+ and Lucasfilm series Willow. In the TV spinoff of the 1980s fantasy classic, which is now in post-production, a princess assembles a party to join her on a quest to rescue her twin brother. Among previously revealed cast are Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel , Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman and Warwick Davis. And as we revealed last week, the casting of Talisa Garcia marks the first time Lucasfilm has cast a trans actor in one of its productions. Much like she did...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The best Clint Eastwood movies – from Dirty Harry to Gran Torino

What are the best Clint Eastwood movies? A true legend of Hollywood, Clint Eastwood has been a household name and known for quality filmmaking since the ‘70s. He’s one of those actors that, when you tell relatives you want to do anything involving films, they’ll respond, “Like that Eastwood guy? He makes the best movies!”
MOVIES
EW.com

Alexander Skarsgård on facing the Mountain from Game of Thrones in The Northman: 'I was intimidated'

Alexander Skarsgård has faced the Mountain from Game of Thrones and lived to tell the tale. The plot of The Northman, the new Viking revenge film from The Witch director Robert Eggers, sees Prince Amleth (Skarsgård) fleeing his homeland after witnessing his uncle Fjölnir (Claes Bang) murder his father (Ethan Hawke) and capture his mother (Nicole Kidman). Amleth returns years later as a fully grown berserker to avenge his family.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Netflix Spy Series Casts Gabriel Luna, Jay Baruchel, and More

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in the spy game. The True Lies and Terminator star's untitled spy series for Netflix has set its main cast, who will join leads Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro (The Good Cop, Top Gun: Maverick). In the series, Schwarzenegger and Barbaro play a father and daughter who learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years. Realizing that their entire relationship has been a lie and that they truly don't know one another at all, they're forced to team up as partners in the series set against a global backdrop of spies, action, and humor.
TV SERIES
Stereogum

John Carpenter – “Firestarter (End Titles)”

John Carpenter, alongside his now frequent collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, has been busy these past couple years scoring the new Halloween trilogy — the last one of those, Halloween Ends, comes out this October. Carpenter and co. have also lent their talents to the new adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter, which hits theaters next month. Today, we’re getting the details for the official soundtrack, which will be released digitally alongside the film on May 13 and physically via Sacred Bones in the this fall. Check out “Firestarter (End Credits)” and the film’s trailer below.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

The Bad Guys Review: Zootopia Without The Nuance

For as long as there have been movies produced by DreamWorks Animation, there have been constant comparisons to the projects developed by Pixar and Disney. It started all the way back in 1998 when Eric Darnell and Tim Johnson's Antz came out just one month before John Lasseter’s A Bug's Life, and movie-goers have been drawing lines between projects ever since – from Shark Tale (2004) vs. Finding Nemo (2003), to Megamind (2010) vs. The Incredibles (2004), to Flushed Away (2006) vs. Ratatouille (2007). Notably, these assessments have rarely cast DreamWorks’ projects in the more positive light.
MOVIES
UPI News

Chiwetel Ejiofor: 'Man Who Fell to Earth" is 'a personal journey'

LOS ANGELES, April 24 (UPI) -- Chiwetel Ejiofor said playing an alien in The Man Who Fell to Earth, premiering Sunday on Showtime, reflected his own human life. "Because of the nature of the part, you have to rely on your own experiences quite a lot," Ejiofor, 44, said in a Television Critics Association Zoom panel.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Interview With The Vampire’ Official Teaser: AMC’s Horror Reboot Series Premieres This Fall

AMC made a deal to secure the rights to 18 of the Anne Rice novels in “The Vampire Chronicles” and “Lives of Mayfair Witches” series. This means there is plenty of source material for multiple horror shows if the network wants to keep them going for years to come. Many of these shows could feature Sam Reid‘s latest incarnation of the beloved vampire character, Lestat, that was previously played by Tom Cruise in the 1994 movie adaptation of “Interview With The Vampire” and Stuart Townsend in the long-forgotten “Queen of The Damned” that featured the late singer Aaliyah as an ancient vampire that is resurrected.
TV SERIES

