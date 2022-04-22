ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellen says lowering U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods 'worth considering'

By Andrea Shalal
Reuters
3 days ago
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said it was worth considering taking steps to lower U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods given the "desirable effects" such a move could have on lowering U.S. inflation, which has hit 40-year highs this year.

"We want to do everything that we can to lower inflation," Yellen told Bloomberg TV, citing steps by President Joe Biden to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and moves to address supply chain disruptions.

Cutting tariffs was also "worth considering," she said. "There would be some desirable effects. It's something we're looking at," she added.

Yellen's comments come a day after a top White House adviser, Daleep Singh, suggested the United States could lower tariffs imposed on a host of non-strategic Chinese goods such as bicycles or apparel to help combat inflation. read more

Singh, who serves as deputy national security adviser to Biden, said tariffs imposed by the Trump administration may have given it some negotiating leverage, but they served no strategic purpose.

Lowering those tariffs and focusing on more strategic areas, including critical technologies, could present a good opportunity, he said.

Inflation is a critical concern for Biden, whose approval ratings are falling as the costs of energy, food and other staples increase, and his Democrats are at serious risk of losing their majorities in Congress in midterm elections in November.

Yellen told CNBC in a separate interview that inflation may have peaked in the United States, but cautioned that prices may remain elevated "for a while longer."

The No. 2 official at the International Monetary Fund, Gita Gopinath, said at an event that the risk of fragmentation in the global economy was a key topic during this week's meetings of IMF and World Bank members.

Many countries were seriously questioning their approach to global trade, how to shore up their supply chains, and how to protect themselves from hostile trading partners, she said.

But policies that moved countries to be more "inward looking" could increase inflationary pressures, she said, urging countries to work together to improve resilience in a "shock prone world."

"You don't want to throw the baby out with the bath water," she said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 137

Never Give Up!
3d ago

The US has been severely infiltrated by all these bad actors in government. Especially with China and other enemies. Sad seeing this country fall.

Reply(6)
95
Chopperdude911
3d ago

Here’s the solution-Stop relying on China, for anything. Bring our mfg back to the USA. Stop taking Chinese money into your re-election coffers. And if you can’t do that, then tax baby tax.

Reply(1)
54
Chuck Buchanan
3d ago

Should be raising tariffs and start making what we need here instead of depending on China and Rusdia for what we need.

Reply(2)
99
