Here’s why Zendaya won’t be attending the Met Gala this year

Tom Holland has declared interest in appearing on Zendaya's hit HBO series, Euphoria — but the actress is playing coy about it. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the 25-year-old Dune star was asked whether there was any truth to the rumor that Holland made a secret cameo on the acclaimed drama. Jokingly, she replied: "Could be."
Just like Us! Zendaya looked picture perfect at the Oscars, but get this: the 25-year-old actress did her own glam for the big soirée — and the afterparty. The Dune star took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 29, to share an uber-glam red carpet photo that put her silver smoky eye on fully display. While […]
Katy Perry always goes big on the Met Gala red carpet; in recent years, she’s transformed herself into everything from a cheeseburger to a fully functioning chandelier in the name of fashion. But while she’s got major plans for the 2022 event, fans might be surprised by her sartorial...
Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Kristen Stewart’s sartorial journey throughout her campaign for Spencer—which began with a chic Chanel nightgown at the Venice Film Festival back in September 2021—has been nothing short of interesting. It even included shorts at the Oscars. Kristen Stewart, an initial frontrunner for best actress for her role...
This past week, on their way to the 2022 Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise stop in the U.K. to see Queen Elizabeth. According to the BBC, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a trip to Windsor Castle on Thursday, which marked the first time Markle had seen the monarch since 2020. While the visit was long overdue, many royal aficionados were still surprised, given that Prince Harry has claimed he wouldn't return to the U.K. until he was able to get police protection for himself and his family (which he is currently fighting for in British courts).
Kristen Stewart has really wowed us with quite a versatile selection of outfits during her Spencer promo trail, and more recently during award season. From the figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards to the glittering white Chanel ensemble she wore to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, to everything else in-between, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has always kept us on the edge of our seats! And the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place in Beverly Hills after the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27th, was no exception!
A MUM of eight boys has revealed she's expecting again, this time another boy - even though her youngest is just five months old. Yalancia Rosario, 29, from Dallas, Texas, has eight sons: Jamel, 12, Michael Jr, nine, Angelo, eight, Armani, six, Prince, five, Sincere, three, Armani, one, and Gimani, five months.
Jimmy Kimmel has shared a birthday tribute to his son Billy on his fifth birthday years after famously tearing up on his talk show when revealing the boy had open heart surgery just hours after birth in May 2017. The 54-year-old chat show host shared a cute snap of his...
True to her brand, Saweetie walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in an icy ensemble. Clad in a Mônot Off-the-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top ($1,095) and matching Column Maxi Skirt ($850) from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection, the 28-year-old rapper was dressed to the nines. Her take on cutouts created the illusion of an off-the-shoulder evening gown, and it made for a memorable look. The "Best Friend" singer accessorized with drop-hoop earrings, a massive pendant ring, and strappy black heels that accentuated her white pedicure.
Jennifer Grey has detailed the painful way she learned about her father's sexuality. The Dirty Dancing star is the daughter of Oscar-winning Cabaret star Joel Grey, who came out as gay in 2015 at the age of 82. However, Grey, 62, found out much earlier in the late '80s during...
Click here to read the full article. Ciara celebrated excellence in film last night at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Los Angeles.
The musician arrived on the red carpet alongside her husband, NFL star Russel Wilson, in a burgundy gown with a small train and high neckline. The dress looked distressed with many holes in a peekaboo style. The gown was sculpted to the singer’s body, with fabric that had a slight sheen, giving off “wet” look along with slicked back hair that emphasized the theme.
Ciara accessorized with a sparkling bracelet and diamond studs. Her hair was styled in a...
A WOMAN has claimed she got very creative when it came to getting revenge on her ex who cheated on her. TikTok user @kykynicolee uploaded a video saying how she posed as a recruiter and put her love rat partner through a gruelling month-long job interview - before rejecting him.
Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano.
The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline.
To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
Mrs. Bieber was ready for the Academy Awards! Hailey Baldwin made a surprise appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party. Hailey Baldwin rode solo for the Academy Awards! Hailey, 25, arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Mar. 27, and looked astounding. Hailey looked beautiful, as she posed for photos on the red carpet without her husband Justin Bieber, who she still hasn’t attended an Oscars party with throughout their nearly four years of marriage.
Chris Rock’s mom, Rose Rock, is sharing her thoughts on Will Smith slapping her son at the 2022 Oscars ceremony a month one month removed from the moment.
Rock, an author and motivational speaker, told WIS that the comedian is doing well but “still processing” the incident that led Smith to resign from the Academy. The organization has since announced that Smith, who won best actor for his performance in King Richard, is banned from all events, including the Oscars ceremonies, for the next 10 years.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Introduce New "No Violence" Policy Ahead of 2022 ShowRed Table...
