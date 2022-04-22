ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

2 drivers seriously injured in Suffolk 2-vehicle crash

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
SUFFOLK, Va. - Two drivers were hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound Route 58 Friday morning.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, officers responded to eastbound Route 50 near Bob Foeller Drive around 10:36 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck that had been involved in a crash.

Following assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel, both drivers were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.

All eastbound lanes were closed for approximately 30 minutes and two lanes have reopened at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

