Jeopardy! fans shocked as Ken Jennings’ show rival James Holzhauer slams him in epic diss

JEOPARDY! fans were shocked as Ken Jennings' show rival James Holzhauer slammed him in an epic online diss.

James, 33, has decided to throw shade at the current Jeopardy! host Ken, questioning his humor.

Host Ken Jennings teased a 'rarity on the show' Credit: YouTube/Jeopardy

James Holzhauer said ' someone actually laughed at one of Ken's jokes' Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The Chase star is best known for his 32-game winning streak on the ABC game show.

Back in January 2020, Ken, now 47, previously defeated James when they were competing for the Greatest of All Time title on the quiz show, according to The New York Times.

He also came out with the $1 million prize after landing his victory over his rival.

Recently, Ken was promoting the show's airing over on his Twitter feed.

The TV host tweeted: "I'm too late for the East Coast but there's a real Jeopardy! rarity on the show tonight!

"Plan your evening accordingly."

James apparently "watched" the installment but claimed to be unimpressed.

The former Jeopardy! champ poked fun at his rival as he wrote: "Just watched and I can confirm someone actually laughed at one of Ken's jokes."

Ken replied with another tweet and added: "Listen, buddy."

'WAIT AND SEE'

During the first week of April, Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik, 46, announced that she and Ken will be finished hosting the ABC show in July.

A yet-to-be-announced permanent host is expected to take over by that time.

The Blossom actress told Newsweek: "I have very publicly thrown my hat into that ring.

"I like to say as an actor, and as a potential Jeopardy! host, we live season to season so what I know is where I am until May 6.

"And beyond that, I get to wait and see."

Fans have been pushing for Ken to become the permanent host, but have been trolling Mayim over recent blunders, such as wearing the same blazer twice.

PERMANENT HOST?

Fans of the popular show claimed to have spotted a potential new clue about who will be named permanent host.

According to Deadline, Mayim's comedy, Call Me Kat, is expected to be renewed for a second season.

Fans are speculating that the comedic actress will have to focus her energy and time on the Fox comedy instead of the quiz show.

A fan on Reddit mentioned: "This should push Sony towards Ken over Mayim, who has other commitments such as this.

"Plus then they can make the excuse that it's purely a scheduling thing so Mayim fans don't get their feathers all ruffled about it."

Another Redditor mentioned: "Regardless of the hosts, I don’t think the current setup is either ideal or practical. Too much uncertainty."

A third user chimed in: "I'm certain Ken is the one the producers want. Eventually, the two hosts thing will get old."

Fans mocked Mayim Bialik for her blunders on the game show Credit: Getty

James and Ken competed for 'The Greatest of All Time' on Jeopardy! Credit: AP

Fans have been pushing for Ken to become the permanent host Credit: ABC

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS