Flash Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Greene, Guthrie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Northern Sioux County, including the city of Harrison. * WHEN...Until 7 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

SIOUX COUNTY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO