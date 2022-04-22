ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, IA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Greene, Guthrie by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 11:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carter, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carter; Murray THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CARTER AND SOUTHWESTERN MURRAY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning has been cancelled.
CARTER COUNTY, OK
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garvin, McClain, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garvin; McClain; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GARVIN...NORTHWESTERN PONTOTOC...SOUTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCCLAIN COUNTIES At 1141 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wanette, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Asher, Wanette and Byars. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stephens FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Oklahoma, including the following county, Stephens. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1137 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Duncan, Comanche and Empire City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caddo, Comanche, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Kiowa The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma Southwestern Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma Northeastern Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma North central Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1143 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Headrick, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Snyder, Mountain Park, Roosevelt, Cooperton, Meers, Lake Lawtonka, Tom Steed Reservoir, western Fort Sill and Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cotton, Jefferson, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 22:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cotton; Jefferson; Stephens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHWESTERN STEPHENS AND EASTERN COTTON COUNTIES At 1059 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Temple, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Walters, Waurika, Temple, Hastings, Waurika Lake, Corum, Empire City and Taylor. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COTTON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Richland, Ransom and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche, Kiowa, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Kiowa; Stephens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN COMANCHE...SOUTHEASTERN CADDO...NORTHWESTERN STEPHENS AND SOUTH CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTIES At 1102 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over western Fort Sill, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northern Lawton, Cache, Elgin, Apache, Fletcher, Cyril, Sterling, Medicine Park, Indiahoma, Meers, Lake Lawtonka, Boone, Fort Sill, Lake Ellsworth, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and Stecker. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Northern Sioux County, including the city of Harrison. * WHEN...Until 7 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Cass WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Cass and Barnes Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 01:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Archer; Clay; Wichita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Stephens. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay and Wichita. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall will be possible across the watch area during the day Sunday and Sunday night. Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okfuskee; Okmulgee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Okmulgee and Okfuskee Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1250 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Castle to 6 miles south of Bearden to 5 miles southwest of Wewoka. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Okemah... Okfuskee Beggs... Weleetka Bearden... Castle Clearview... Okmulgee State Park Pharoah... Bryant This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 213 and 235. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Light snow will continue with a gradual decrease in wind speeds overnight. Widespread blizzard conditions will not be observed. Thus, the blizzard warning will be allowed to expire.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Garvin, Hughes, Johnston, Love by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Coal; Garvin; Hughes; Johnston; Love; Marshall; Murray; Pontotoc; Seminole FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma, southeast Oklahoma and southern Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Pontotoc and Seminole. In southeast Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Hughes, Johnston and Marshall. In southern Oklahoma, Carter, Garvin, Love and Murray. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall will be possible across the watch area during the day Sunday and Sunday night. Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: West Polk DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, West Polk County. In North Dakota, Eastern Walsh, Nelson, Griggs and Western Walsh Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
POLK COUNTY, MN

