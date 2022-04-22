ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

East African leaders want “urgent” regional force in Congo

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — East African leaders said they are proceeding with an urgent plan to deploy a regional force in Congo, where some areas in the country’s east have long been disturbed by sporadic violence.

Kenyan authorities announced the decision in a statement following a meeting Thursday of regional leaders in the East African Community bloc.

That meeting in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, resolved to “accelerate the establishment of a regional force to help contain and, where necessary, fight the negative forces” in Congo, said the statement. “Towards this end, the meeting directed that planning for such a force commence with immediate effect and with the full consultation of relevant authorities in the region.”

It remains unclear how such a force would be staffed, and there were no details on when it would be ready to deploy.

The central African nation of Congo joined the East African Community last month, becoming the trade bloc’s seventh member. The other members are Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

With Congo’s admission, the bloc now commands a market of about 300 million people. Its overall goal is to create a political federation.

The bloc already has a common market to allow free movement of people, goods and capital within the region, although occasional trade disputes among members have hampered that and raised questions about protectionism among local authorities.

Despite its vast size and wealth of natural resources, Congo remains one of the poorest countries in the world.

Eastern Congo is particularly plagued by rebel violence as several armed groups vie for control of its mineral-rich lands.

One armed group, the M23, launched attacks against government troops near the Uganda border recently, forcing thousands of civilians to seek temporary shelter in Uganda.

In another part of eastern Congo, Ugandan troops are helping Congolese forces to hunt down rebels linked to an Islamic extremist group.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congo#African Countries#East African Community#Rwanda#Ap#Kenyan
The Week

France says it has evidence Russia tried to frame it with mass graves in Mali

Russian mercenaries, likely with the Wagner Group, buried a dozen Malian bodies in a mass grave about 2.5 miles east of France's former Gossi military base with the goal of blaming France, a French military officer tells The Associated Press. The French military released video images taken Thursday morning showing what appear to be 10 Caucasian soldiers covering bodies with sand.
MILITARY
The Conversation Africa

Somalia is still fragile: what the new African Union mission can do to help stabilise it

The African Union Mission in Somalia – AMISOM – has ended its 15-year political and military experiment in post-conflict state building. On 1 April 2022, a shift took place as the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) came into being. The transition’s mission is to pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa country.
POLITICS
AFP

Mwai Kibaki: Former Kenyan president leaves mixed legacy

Kenya's third president Mwai Kibaki, who has died at the age of 90, led East Africa's economic powerhouse for over a decade, overseeing some of its bloodiest and most corrupt years but also ushering in a new constitution. Golf-loving Kibaki, who retired with a golden sendoff of $180,000 plus $75,000 a year, also led Kenya during the most violent election in its history, when more than 1,100 people died in ethnic battles after disputed polls in 2007.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
The Independent

West African leaders hold summit after Mali sanctions

West African leaders on Friday held another summit on Mali after imposing regional sanctions in January on the country after its military leaders said they would stay in power for four more years instead of holding an election in February. The regional economic bloc known as ECOWAS invited the junta leader and transitional president of Mali, Col. Assimi Goita, to attend in person, but his office said he wouldn’t go in person but may attend virtually.It’s likely that the bloc will revisit the January sanctions that suspended most commerce and financial aid to the country and included land and...
AFRICA
US News and World Report

West African Leaders Set Deadlines for 'Recalcitrant' Coup-Hit States

ACCRA (Reuters) -West Africa's main political and economic bloc said on Friday it would give Mali's military transitional government 12 to 16 months to arrange elections and offered Guinea's ruling junta a month to propose a democratic transition timeline. After a summit in Accra, leaders of the Economic Community of...
POLITICS
BBC

Kenya's Mwai Kibaki: The hope and disappointment

Mwai Kibaki, Kenya's third president, who has died at the age of 90, will be remembered for ending the stranglehold of the former ruling party, but his legacy is overshadowed by the violence that followed the 2007 election in which more than 1,200 people died. Trained as an economist, Kibaki...
POLITICS
AFP

New clashes over anti-immigration rally in Sweden

Swedish police said officers wounded three people Sunday in the eastern city of Norrkoping as demonstrators protested plans by a far-right group to burn copies of the Koran. He is visiting neighbourhoods with large Muslim populations where he wants to burn copies of the Koran.
IMMIGRATION
International Business Times

Kenyan Leader Kibaki's Legacy Stained By Re-election Violence, Graft

Kenya's former president Mwai Kibaki, who has died aged 90, ushered in economic reforms and a new constitution but failed to deliver on promises to combat graft and his tenure was marred by a disputed re-election which led to deadly violence. A British-educated economist, Kibaki's unflappable demeanour concealed political guile...
POLITICS
natureworldnews.com

Uganda: Security Forces Arrest Alleged Smuggler over Possession of 122 Rare Parrots

Ugandan security forces have detained a Congolese national after being accused of the unauthorized transport of 122 African grey parrots (Psittacus Erithacus) in the Kisoro town of Western Region, Uganda. The parrots were crammed inside small cages when he was confronted by the local officials. Joint Security Operation. Following an...
ANIMALS
Reuters

Main hospital in Ethiopia's Tigray's region runs out of food

NAIROBI, April 22 (Reuters) - The main hospital in Ethiopia's war-ravaged region of Tigray has sent home 240 patients after food supplies ran out last week, officials said. The decision by Ayder Referral Hospital in Tigray's capital Mekelle underscores how little food aid is reaching the region despite the government's declaration in March of a unilateral truce to allow aid deliveries.
HEALTH
BBC

Mwai Kibaki: Kenya's first opposition president dies aged 90

Kenya's former president, Mwai Kibaki, has died at the age of 90, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced. His 2002 election ended 40 years of one-party rule since independence. However, his 2007 re-election sparked months of nationwide violence and led to 1,200 deaths. President Kenyatta, defeated by Mr Kibaki in 2002,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rwanda ‘more akin to detention camp than sovereign state’, says ex-ambassador

A former Rwandan ambassador to the US has warned the Government that the East African country is “more akin to a detention camp than a state where the people are sovereign”, as controversial immigration reforms edge closer to becoming law.Theogene Rudasingwa, who was the country’s representative in the US from 1996 to 1999, has been in exile in America since 2004 after falling out with Rwandan president Paul Kagame.The British Government has said it trusts Rwanda to treat the asylum seekers sent there humanely, Dr Rudasingwa said.“As a Rwandan with decades of political and diplomatic experience my view is that...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

867K+
Followers
420K+
Post
394M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy