ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Woman wanted for questioning in IGA Super Market theft

By Ashlyn Williams
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JtyqO_0fHD2NDG00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are looking for a woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft at IGA on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta.

The theft occurred on April 16, 2022.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 4

my2cents
13h ago

Either this lady works at Walmart and forgot she was still wearing her vest or she is a mastermind and this is just a ploy to try and throw the cops off her tracks... 🤭

Reply
2
Related
WJBF

Two people involved in Augusta armed robbery sought

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating two people believed to be involved in an armed robbery. It happened on the 1900 block of Broad Street. The two people were last seen walking north on Curry Street. Anyone with information about the individuals, please contact Inv. Sean Morrow […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Deadly shooting reported on B Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal shooting incident in the Olmstead Homes area of Augusta. Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2100 block of B Street in reference to a shooting, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.  Once there, Deputies located a deceased male victim with at least one gunshot wound. The Richmond […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Local farmers market ask for help after theft

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- For more than eight years, Augusta Locally Grown has been providing fresh fruits and vegetables to different farmers markets to help alleviate the strain of food deserts in the area. Now they are the ones feeling strain after a thief targeted a trailer full of supplies. Augusta Locally Grown is now in […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Suspect identified in burglary on Saint Croix Court in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man wanted for questioning in a robbery that occurred on the 3600 block of Saint Croix Court in Augusta. The burglary happened on April 13, 2022. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department at 706-821-1080.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Augusta, GA
Sports
WJBF

Woman wanted for Aggravated Battery at Garden City Social

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are looking for 27-year-old Chyna Mechelle Freeman. Freeman is wanted for an Aggravated Battery that happened April 2, 2022 at Garden City Social located on the 1100 block of Broad Street. Freeman is known to frequent Garden City Social Club. Warrants are on file for her arrest. If […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Circle K in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station and a suspect is in custody. The coroner says just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, 52-year-old Jenefer Herron was shot at least once. It happened at the Circle K located at 1739 Walton Way. NewsChannel 6 was told Herron got into […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Iga#Iga Super Market#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Augusta man arrested and charged for rape and incest found guilty

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) — The Augusta man arrested and charged with rape and incest has been found guilty. According to District Attorney Jared T. Williams, Nicholas Alexander Mims was found guilty of Rape and Incest by a Richmond County jury in the matter of State of Georgia v. Nicholas Mims. D.A. Williams says that this […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Great-grandmother of 7-month-old child who died after dog attack in Columbia County arrested

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The great-grandmother of the 7-month-old child who died after being attacked by a dog has been arrested. According to authorities, Migdelia Guadalupe was released from the hospital on Friday and arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Murder 2nd Degree. As previously reported, the child’s grandmother dropped the victim off at Guadalupe’s […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Three arrested for Aggravated Assault at Diamond Lakes on Easter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men were arrested for an aggravated assault on a juvenile and his friend at Diamond Lakes Park on Easter Sunday. Deputies responded to the scene at 6:45 pm in reference to a gunshot wound. Once they were on the scene, they met with one of the victims who said three […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

“Do they understand what they have done to us” LOE Gang Members indicted for the shooting death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Members of the criminal street gang “Loyalty Over Everything” also known as “LOE” have been indicted by the Grand Jury for the murder of 8-year-old Arbrie Leigh Anthony. The District Attorney’s Office presented a 25-count indictment to the Grand Jury against five members. Arbrie was gunned down during a drive-by shooting back […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

RCSO working shooting at Olmstead Homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Dispatch confirms RCSO is currently working a call for a shooting. A representative with the sheriff’s office says they were called on scene around 7:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of B Street. Deputies say when they arrived, they found a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was deceased on scene, and pronounced dead by the coroner at 8:35 p.m..
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Police: Father shoots son in back with crossbow in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on Dorn Road Friday afternoon. On April 15, 2022 at 2:45 pm, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the 2300 Block of Dorn Road in reference to an assault. 67-year-old James Wesley Harn, Jr shot his […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Arrest made in Hopkins Street shooting that wounded one

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 20-year-old Octavious Princeton Small was arrested Sunday and booked into Charles B. Webster Detention Center on one charge of Aggravated Assault and one charge of Possession of a Firearm or Knife During a Crime after injuring someone in a shooting two-and-half months ago. According to the original incident report, multiple witnesses […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Missing 78-year-old Columbia County man found dead in apparent suicide

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Robert Caldwell’s body was located after an apparent suicide. COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a missing man. They say 78-year old Robert Caldwell was last seen in the area of the Publix […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Aggravated Assault suspect wanted after woman shot on Broad Street

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect. Police say 27-year-old Desmond Shiquan Swearinger allegedly shot a woman in front of the Riverfront Pub located on the 500 block of Broad Street. The incident happened April 7th, shortly after midnight. Witnesses told police the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy