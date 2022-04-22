Woman wanted for questioning in IGA Super Market theft

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are looking for a woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft at IGA on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta.

The theft occurred on April 16, 2022.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020.

