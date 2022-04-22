ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Authorities probe escape of 2 men from mental hospital

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say they’re trying to figure out how two patients escaped the state’s oldest mental hospital and how to prevent it from happening again.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that police said the men fled Eastern State Hospital outside Williamsburg on Easter Sunday. Virginia State Police said the men were able to escape by damaging an interior wall.

Authorities said that one man was caught in Chesapeake that day, while the second man was caught in Norfolk on Thursday.

Lauren Cunningham, a spokeswoman for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, said that Eastern State is conducting an internal investigation.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin had already ordered a security and safety review of Virginia’s nine public mental hospitals. And last week, Youngkin had called for more staffing and treatment at state facilities and local community services boards for people with psychiatric disorders.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Second convicted felon who escaped mental hospital arrested in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - The second felon who escaped from a mental hospital in James County has been captured. According to WVEC, police say 31-year-old Austin Leigh and 29-year-old Bryant Wilkerson escaped from Eastern State Hospital Saturday. Leigh turned himself in the next day, and Wilkerson was caught Thursday in...
WSET

Second felon that escaped Virginia mental institution apprehended

(WSET) — Both convicted felons who escaped a Virginia mental health facility on Easter Sunday are now in custody. Virginia State Police say the two men escaped Eastern State Hospital in James City County Sunday. Both men are convicted felons with outstanding warrants. Austin Preston Leigh, 31, was taken...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Williamsburg, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
City
Richmond, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
WDBJ7.com

COVID hospitalizations & percent positive cases up in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,688,068 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, April 20, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,207 from the 1,686,861 reported Tuesday, a bigger increase than the 961 new cases reported Tuesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Hospital#Virginia State Police#Community Services#Ap#Eastern State Hospital
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WSPA 7News

4 more arrested in drug trafficking investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Five fetuses found at the home of anti-abortion activist in Washington DC

Police have discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Washington DC. DC police told WUSA9 that officers made the shocking discovery during a raid on a property in Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon, following a tip about potential bio-hazard material inside. The property is the home of Lauren Handy, the founder of anti-abortion group Mercy Missions who was indicted that same day over an incident where she and other activists stormed an abortion clinic, knocking over an employee and blocking people from entering the facility.Ms Handy, 28, was pictured sitting outside her home on Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Navy Times

Navy identifies officer who died in Hawkeye crash off Virginia coast

The Navy has announced that Lt. Hyrum Hanlon died Wednesday in the crash of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye off the coast of Virginia. The service said the aircraft, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 out of Norfolk, crashed during routine flight operations near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, about 100 miles northeast of Norfolk, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
NORFOLK, VA
WOWK 13 News

Ripley PD looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

867K+
Followers
420K+
Post
394M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy