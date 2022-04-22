ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook— April 22

By Joe Smeltzer
nittanysportsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKeep updated on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook. **Another high school freshman, Aliquippa’s Tiqwai Hayes, will be at the Blue-White game. Hayes helped the...

nittanysportsnow.com

Erie Times News

On Campus: Edinboro athletic programs look forward

The Edinboro Fighting Scots are here to stay. The NCAA affirmed LAST that Edinboro, California and Clarion will continue operating as separate athletic programs. The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education had approved plans to consolidate six state-owned universities into two larger schools in April 2021, but it was not known if each campus would compete on its own in athletics.
EDINBORO, PA
On3.com

IMHO Sunday: Spring Game brings hope of deliverance

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: Hope of deliverance: I know, I know what in the world does USC head football coach Lincoln Riley and legendary musician Paul McCartney, the former Beatle, have in common? Well, Riley brought his 2022 USC football team into the Coliseum on Saturday afternoon in front of an announced record turnout of 33,427 and a national ESPN audience, looking to end spring ball with some “Hope of Deliverance”, an optimistic Paul McCartney song that parallels the optimism for USC fans that Riley can actually bring “Hope of Deliverance” for the Trojans return to national prominence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Independent

Courage and kindness: The amazing story of the bond between a white coed rape survivor and the Black athlete who backed her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
Centre Daily

Penn State football’s Blue-White weekend has arrived. Here are 5 other things to do

Penn State football’s Blue-White game returns Saturday, but that’s just part of a jam-packed weekend for events across Centre County. Since 2013, the Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund’s “Rock the 80s Concert” has raised more than $100,000 to support local cancer patients who are undergoing treatment, according to a news release from the nonprofit. COVID led to the cancellation of the concert in 2020 and 2021, but it returns on Friday at 7 p.m. at The State Theatre in downtown State College.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Wellsboro's Emma Coolidge signs to play basketball for Juniata College

WELLSBORO, P.A. (WENY) - Wellsboro girls basketball standout, Emma Coolidge is headed to compete at the next level. Coolidge signed on Thursday afternoon to play for Division III Juniata College. Coolidge was a major part of the Hornets program over the last few years. She was the NTL Defensive Player...
WELLSBORO, PA
PennLive’s Dave Jones and Bob Flounders discuss Blue-White game

After two years, the Blue-White game made its return to Beaver Stadium with several Penn State football fans in attendance. The game kicked off at 2 p.m. today, bringing in excited Nittany Lion fans throughout the state. The game was used to give Penn State football players a chance to play in front of audience but as well an opportunity to be placed with in-game scenarios.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park girls lacrosse aims to defend section championship

Bethel Park’s girls lacrosse team last year won its first section championship since 2012. And it was a junior-driven squad. The Black Hawks, with nine seniors on this year’s team, aim to make another strong push for a section title in 2022, followed by a deep plunge into the postseason playoffs.
PublicSource

How did Sean Russell become one of the great hopes of Pittsburgh Public Schools?

Sean Russell lined up for the 200-meter dash in the outside lane. That meant that Sean, a senior at Westinghouse Academy, stood a few meters in front of the next runner to account for the track’s curve.  His position in the April 7 race is an apt metaphor for the position in life Sean finds […] The post How did Sean Russell become one of the great hopes of Pittsburgh Public Schools? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Scranton Knights Claim Super 16 Boys Basketball Trophy

SCRANTON, Pa. — Our final Super 16 Countdown of the basketball season is always highly debated and highly scrutinized. On the boys' side, you could make the argument for Scranton, Dallas and St. John Neumann to take the top spot, but only one team can claim the trophy. Newswatch...
SCRANTON, PA

