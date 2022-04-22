ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton would take a draw against Liverpool, says Toffees boss Frank Lampard

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton boss Frank Lampard says he would be delighted with a draw away to Liverpool in his first Merseyside derby on Sunday. Everton, 17th in the Premier League, have not won away since August and could be in the drop zone by kick-off. When asked if he'd take a...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Transfer rumours: Rashford, Ten Hag, Rice, Bale, Nkunku, Nketiah, Lukaku

Barcelona could move for Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford, 24. (Sport - in Spanish) Manchester United could sell Rashford, France forward Anthony Martial, English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ivory Coast centre-back Eric Bailly, ex-England defender Phil Jones and Brazil left-back Alex Telles this summer as part of the overhaul under new manager Erik ten Hag. (Sun)
SB Nation

A Love Letter to Liverpool FC

Yes, it’s going to be like this until the end. Pick your battles, allocate your energy accordingly. It’s this. For absolute ages. I have learned a lot about myself in the past couple weeks. I did not have the nerves you’re meant to have for a Manchester City game. I’ve thought about this. I think it’s because they’re so good losing to them wouldn’t be an embarrassment. I’m usually, in recent years, more nervous about playing Manchester United and Everton than playing Manchester City. I think it’s because for the former two, losing against a side we’re aggressively better than is embarrassing. Losing a tight game to City wouldn’t be.
BBC

Chelsea v West Ham United

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is unlikely to feature because of an ongoing groin injury. Fellow centre-back Andreas Christensen is a doubt after he was forced off injured at half-time in the midweek defeat by Arsenal. Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is out with an ankle issue, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell...
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Puzzling 1-1 Draw With Leicester City

For the opening 15 minutes of Wednesday’s match against Leicester City, the Blues played as though still warming up. They were disjointed, sluggish, miles off in their attempts to press and unable to string together anything meaningful on the rare occasions they were able to get hold of the ball. The visitors were in on goal only 30 seconds from the kick-off, nine straight passes and Ricardo Pereira putting Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in with a pinpoint through-ball, only Seamus Coleman’s last man challenge preventing a marvellous early chance for the impressive 23-year old midfielder. The Foxes didn’t have to wait long to open the scoring, in the fifth minute Harvey Barnes firing home from close range after Kelechi Iheanacho’s blocked effort fell kindly for him, Everton being cut apart with ease down their left flank. Leicester didn’t really pursue their advantage over the next ten minutes, seemingly content to pass the ball smoothly, easily evading their opponents’ efforts at closing down. The visiting fans could clearly be heard over the silenced Goodison Park faithful, even throwing in the occasional “ole’” for good measure, so outclassed were the Toffees.
NBC Sports

Aguero, Drogba, Kompany among 6 voted into PL Hall of Fame

Sergio Aguero, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes and Ian Wright were announced on Thursday as the next six Premier League Hall of Fame inductees. [ 2021: Premier League Hall of Fame announces inaugural inductees ]. They will join Wayne Rooney and Patrick Vieira, who were announced last...
Sports
The Guardian

Burnley v Wolves: match preview

Burnley gave their chances of surviving a huge shot in the arm with a win over Southampton on Thursday and they may just have an opportunity to boost them further against Wolves. The scenario hinges largely on the likelihood of Everton losing against Liverpool which on the eye test is almost nailed on. If Burnley can catch a Wolves side that have not played in 16 days cold and snatch three points then they sneak into the last safe spot and will stay there if Everton do not win the Merseyside derby. Everton did beat Liverpool at Anfield last season, though, so Burnley will be watching between their fingers regardless of form. Graham Searles.
NBC Sports

Leicester vs Aston Villa: Mid-table battle ends in draw

Leicester vs Aston Villa: Little clarity was gained in the muddled mid-table mess, as the Foxes and Villans played to a scoreless draw at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. The Foxes (42 points) began the weekend 9th in the Premier League table and have since slipped to 10th following Newcastle’s fourth straight victory on Saturday. Aston Villa (37 points), meanwhile, remain 15th, still very much within striking distance of the top-10.
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard is spotted in France scouting Marseille's Boubacar Kamara ahead of potential summer move.. but Aston Villa boss is also looking at Leeds star Kalvin Phillips and PSV's Ibrahim Sangare to bolster his midfield

Aston Villa will target two central midfielders this summer after boss Steven Gerrard watched Marseille star Boubacar Kamara in action this week. Kamara will be coveted by a number of clubs as his contract expires at the end of the campaign, meaning the 22-year-old – valued at about £25million – could be signed by an English club for no transfer fee.
The Independent

Brentford vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Tottenham Hotspur face Brentford in the Premier League in a match that is set to be crucial in the battle for Champions League qualification. Spurs have won five of their last seven Premier League games since exiting the FA Cup in March to get their top-four bid on track under Antonio Conte. LIVE! Follow the crucial Brentford vs Spurs clashHowever a 1-0 defeat to Brighton last weekend rather opened the door to their rivals Arsenal and Manchester United - with those teams meeting at the Emirates today. Brentford, meanwhile, have awakened from their winter slump to win five of...
The Independent

Liverpool exceeding Jurgen Klopp’s expectations with quadruple bid

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he had “no idea” Liverpool would be challenging for the quadruple this year after revealing he feared they would spend this season in the Europa Conference League.Liverpool dropped as low as eighth last spring as they suffered six successive home defeats and were without a senior fit specialist centre-back. Now they could become the first club to win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season and while Klopp believed Liverpool would be better this season, he said they have exceeded his expectations.Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of a 1-1...
