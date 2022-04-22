ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Local organization plants the seed for a successful future

By Eddie Randle
KSN.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Helping young people change the trajectory of their lives is the goal of Real Men Real Heroes, a 14-year-old organization that is offering mentorship to students in Wichita. The organization is in seven different middle schools. “Today, the whole focus is making small changes...

www.ksn.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Sleep out creates awareness, empathy and advocacy for homeless Wichitans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Every night around 600 people are sleeping on the streets of Wichita, according to HumanKind Ministries. The nonprofit has a way for people to support their mission and bring awareness to those experiencing homelessness. A lot of people can be guilty of it. For example, pulling up to a stop sign, […]
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
Villages Daily Sun

Local churches sow seeds of community

Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park is opening up its Harvest of Hope Community Garden to city residents and needs a few green thumbs to make it a reality. “These beds should be used, and what better way to keep them active than by offering them to the Fruitland Park community?” said church member Nancy Laraway, of the Village of Sunset Pointe. Church-based gardens are popular in and around The Villages, from the butterfly gardens at Lake Deaton United Methodist Church and Lady Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church to Community UMC’s Harvest of Hope. “People could be growing their own food and plants at Community UMC’s garden,” Laraway said. “We would love it if people who are interested in gardening and are unable to do so at home can do it here.”
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mentor, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Wichita, KS
Society
KSN News

Independent, Christian school opening in August

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s a new independent school opening in Wichita. Some call it an alternative to public and private education. The founder of “Freedom Preparatory” told KSN that they’ve already enrolled about 60 students for the next school year, and they anticipate having between 100 and 150 students for the inaugural school year. […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita schools reach deals with teachers, service employees

WICHITA, Kan. (NEWS RELEASE) - Representatives from United Teachers of Wichita and Service Employees International Union (Local 513) for Classified and the Uniformed Security Officers and Security Dispatchers groups have reached tentative contract agreements with the Wichita Board of Education for the 22-23 school year. Highlights of the UTW contract...
WICHITA, KS
The Daily Telegram

Recipients announced for Lenawee Leadership, Stubnitz, Incito awards

The Lenawee Community Foundation made the difficult decision to postpone its 2022 annual meeting. Typically, the annual meeting brings together local individuals, organizations and businesses while recognizing award recipients and the work of donors, volunteers and community partners. Although disappointed that this special gathering would not happen this year, we look forward to celebrating our 25th anniversary in September 2022, and that there is still much to celebrate! ...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Real Men#Charity#Ksnw
KSN News

‘Save Century II’ preps for Riverfest 2022

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW)–As the countdown continues to the 50th annual Riverfest, one local group is working to beautify the area around Century II. “It makes us proud that people love our city, love our buildings, love the unique architecture in this one area, and we just want to make it look its best,” Celeste Racette […]
WICHITA, KS
BBC

When gardening tackles gang culture

Max Maxamed decided to start a gardening scheme after seeing a friend die in a shooting. The 22-year-old said it motivated him to improve opportunities in Manchester by using horticulture "as a viable vocation". He is among a group of young leaders who have won funding and mentorship, including Roukagia...
GARDENING
ABC 4

How to take care of indoor plants

Andi Pekipaki is your girl when it comes to plant education. She is an educational consultant that is here to teach viewers at home how to keep their indoor plants alive. She is the creator and owner of the small minority business, Monstera Mamma. Check out the video to hear...
GARDENING
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County hosts free electronic waste event

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources will host a free electronic waste event over two weekends in April. The 2022 residential collection will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21-23 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28-30; the event will be held at the Sedgwick County West Yard, 4701 S. West St.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Hutch Post

Taste of Hutchinson, The Men Cook is back June 4

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Salthawk Community Support is bringing back the Taste of Hutchinson, The Men Cook event. The event is to benefit students at Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Middle School 8. This year's event is set for Saturday June 4th at 6:30 p.m. at the farmers market pavilion at 115 W. 2nd.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN.com

Children’s Mercy Wichita – Autism Clinic

Dr. Cy Nadler, Phd is a Clinical Psychologist and Director of Autism Services with Children’s Mercy. He joined us today to share about Autism, different ways to identify if your child is on the spectrum, and services and therapies offered by CHildren Mercy. Children’s Mercy is one of six...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy